Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United, Club Friendly: Harvey Barnes Spoils Son Heung-Min's Farewell

Tottenham's unbeaten start to pre-season continued as they played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in a game that saw Son Heung-min play his final game for Spurs.
Ahead of the pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Son announced that he would be leaving the club this summer after a 10-year stay in north London.
Thomas Frank started and made Son captain for their clash with Newcastle, and he received a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 65th minute by Mohammed Kudus.
The 33-year-old was also given a guard of honour from both sets of players as he exited the game, with reports suggesting his next destination would be Los Angeles FC.
Spurs hit the front with just three minutes on the clock when Brennan Johnson collected Kevin Danso's pass before picking out the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.
But Newcastle restored parity seven minutes before the break through Harvey Barnes, with the winger rounding off a free-flowing move with a finish at Antonin Kinsky's near post.
Neither side could find a winner in the second half, with just one shot on target coming from Lucas Bergvall, registered between the two Premier League giants.
Data Debrief: Guimaraes takes centre stage in Son's goodbye
Both Newcastle and Spurs struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the contest, with the expected goals (xG) battle just edged by Frank's team, who registered 0.87 xG from their seven shots to their opponents 0.57 from their 12 efforts.
Bruno Guimaraes was the standout player for either side, registering game-high totals for chances created (four), touches (72), accurate passes (56) and passes in the final third (27, level with Kieran Trippier).
But the day belonged to Son, who brought the curtain down on a stellar stint with Spurs on Sunday. He featured 454 times for Tottenham across all competitions, scoring 173 goals as well as laying on 96 assists for his team-mates.