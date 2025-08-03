Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min plays the ball during the first North London Derby played outside the United Kingdom between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Hong Kong Football Festival held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei

Here are the highlights of the club friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on Sunday, 3 August 2025. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Catch the highlights of Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United, club friendly match, right here LIVE UPDATES 3 Aug 2025, 02:55:34 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: When Does Action Begin? The live-action for the club friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United FC will start at 4:30 pm IST on Sunday, 3 August. The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. 3 Aug 2025, 03:28:31 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Preview Spurs midfielder Pape Sarr scored an incredible winner from near the halfway line, securing a historic victory in the first North London derby held outside the UK on Thursday in Hong Kong. While VAR might have reviewed a potential foul by Richarlison leading up to the goal, Sarr's remarkable strike left Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya helpless. Under Thomas Frank's management, Spurs extended their unbeaten friendly record to four games. They now have two wins and two draws from four warm-up matches, despite uninspiring draws against lower-league teams Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town. Two tough fixtures remain in their pre-season schedule. 3 Aug 2025, 04:06:20 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Live Streaming Details The club-friendly match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Newcastle United FC's website and app. There is no broadcasting for the match in India. 3 Aug 2025, 04:30:42 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Starting XIs The lads facing Spurs 👊 pic.twitter.com/9jtDvSMuWR — Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 3, 2025 Spurs in Seoul 🔢



Watch live on SPURSPLAY ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 3, 2025 3 Aug 2025, 04:39:35 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Kickoff Jong-Hyeok K. is the referee of the match and with his whistle, the match started. Both sides are eyeing an early goal in the match. 2' - NEW 0-0 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 04:43:45 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Goal! Brennan Johnson scored the first goal of the match in just fourth minute. Kevin Danso assisted the goal and Johnson completed the task to put his side in lead. 9' - NEW 0-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 04:58:11 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Stats Despite having 75 per cent ball possession, Newcastle United have failed to score a goal in the match. On the other hand, with just 25 per cent ball possession, the Spurs are in lead. Spurs have attempted four shots on target, whereas the Magpies have tried just three times. 22' - NEW 0-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 05:12:04 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Yellow Card Kieran Trippier was shown a yellow card for a bad foul in the 32nd minute. Newcastle United will have to use their players patiently. The players are trying to get the scores level before the half-time. 34' - NEW 0-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 05:22:41 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Goal! Harvey Barnes scored the goal which levelled the game for Newcastle United FC. Now, both teams are trying to take a lead before the half-time. 40' - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 05:26:49 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Half-Time Three minutes were added in the first half and both teams remained unsuccessful in scoring goals. The opening half ended with 1-1 on the scoresheet. Both teams will try to score more in the second half. Half-Time - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 05:52:12 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: 2nd Half Starts Tottenham Hotspur made three changes right after the half time. Lucas Bergvall replaced Rodrigo Bentacur, and Micky van de ven substituted Cristian Romero. Djed Spence replaced Pedro Porro. 50' - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 06:03:42 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Substitutions Newcastle United made the first two changes of the match when Will Osula substituted Anthony Gordon and Valentino Livramento replaced Matt Targett in the 62nd minute. 65' - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 06:18:20 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Yellow Cards Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma was shown a yellow card in the 69th minute after Mohammed Kudus came as a substitute on the field. Then, Richarliosn was shown another yellow card. 79' - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 06:30:19 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Substitute Travis Hernes was called on the pitch as Joelinton went back to the pavilion. Three minutes have been added in the second half and both teams are trying to score the winner. 90+1' - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 06:40:36 pm IST Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Full-Time! The match ended with no goals from either side in the stoppage time. After a 1-1 draw, both parties shook hands and the match ended. Full-Time - NEW 1-1 TOT 3 Aug 2025, 06:57:14 pm IST That's All From Our Side! The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United FC ended with 1-1 draw. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!