Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

Newcastle United face English Premier League (EPL) rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a blockbuster pre-season fixture at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The match will mark the end of their Asian leg this pre-season. Watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham friendly football match live today.
Eddie Howe's Newcastle started their pre-season run with a 4-0 hammering of Carlisle United, but the Magpies have since suffered defeats against Celtic, Arsenal and a K-League XI.
In contrast, Tottenham are on a high after beating Arsenal in the first-ever London derby between the two sides outside the English capital. Unbeaten in four friendly outings, Thomas Frank's men will look to pile on more misery on Newcastle.
Today's Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played against the backdrop of Spurs captain Heung-min Son's stunning revelation that he will be leaving the London club soon. The South Korean legend made the announcement in a press conference on the eve of the match.
After the Seoul showdown, both teams will return to Europe. Tottenham take on Bayern Munich on August 7 for a reunion with their former captain, Harry Kane. The UEFA Europa League champions will then host promoted Burnley in their Premier League opener nine days later.
Newcastle will open this league campaign with a visit to Aston Villa on August 16, 2025. Before that, the North East outfit will host Spanish La Liga clubs Espanyol and Atletico Madrid at St James' Park.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head Record
In the 172 recorded meetings between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, as per 11v11, the former lead the head-to-head record 74-64, with 34 matches ending in draw.
But Newcastle United have dominated Tottenham Hotspur in recent meetings, winning five of the last six clashes, including each of their last three head-to-heads in the Premier League.
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur club friendly match be played?
The Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur club-friendly match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 4:30 pm IST.
Where to live-stream Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur, club-friendly match?
The club-friendly match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Newcastle United FC's website and app. There is no broadcasting for the match in India.