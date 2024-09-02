United States

Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV

DirecTV and Disney are in a contract dispute, causing channels like ESPN, ABC, and FX to go dark. With the old contract expired, negotiations have stalled, leaving over 11 million viewers without access to these popular channels.

Directv, disney
Representative Image
info_icon

DirecTV and Disney have reached a standstill in their contract negotiations, causing several popular channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, and FX, to go dark for millions of viewers. The blackout began Sunday night, leaving over 11 million pay-TV subscribers without access to these channels.

The dispute arises from the expiration of a five-year contract on September 1, with the two companies unable to agree on new terms. As a result, Disney’s content was pulled from DirecTV’s satellite and streaming services, including U-Verse TV. Channels affected include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN News, ACC Network, SEC Network, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FX, FXX, Freeform, and National Geographic.

This comes at a particularly inconvenient time for sports fans, as ESPN is currently airing the U.S. Open tennis championships and has major college and professional football games on its schedule. The blackout also impacted the USC vs. LSU game, which was set to air Sunday night, as well as other upcoming events like Monday Night Football.

For viewers who rely on Disney-owned ABC channels, there’s also concern about missing the September 10 presidential debate.

Both companies have publicly defended their positions. Disney officials stressed the value of their channels and content, stating they won’t accept a deal that undervalues their offerings. They urged DirecTV to act in the best interest of their customers and quickly reach an agreement.

On the other hand, DirecTV accused Disney of making excessive demands and expressed frustration over the situation. DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun suggested that Disney is worried about antitrust issues, following a recent federal judge’s decision to halt the launch of Venu, a new streaming platform involving Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The judge ruled that the platform could potentially harm competitors like Fubo, a sports streaming service.

DirecTV has been pushing for smaller, more customized channel packages to give viewers more choice and value, rather than the traditional large bundles that include many channels people don’t watch. Thun criticized Disney’s approach, accusing the company of prioritizing profits over consumer interests.

Both sides have been appealing to the public to gain support. DirecTV subscribers saw warnings on ESPN about the potential loss of the channel, urging them to visit KeepMyESPN.com for more information. Meanwhile, DirecTV launched UnbundledDisney.com, advocating for more choice and control for viewers.

The outcome of this dispute remains uncertain, with no current talks scheduled. Last year, a similar standoff between Disney and Charter Communications led to a nearly two-week blackout. As of now, it’s unclear when or if the two sides will reach a resolution.

Disney World - X
Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online
  3. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  5. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. Premier League Matchday 3: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  2. Norway Boss Solbakken Likely To Step Down After 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign
  3. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup Preview: IND Eye Fresh Start In Manolo Marquez's Debut
  4. Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime
  5. UEFA Nations League: Jean Van Hecke Receives Maiden Netherlands Call-up
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics
  2. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  3. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  4. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  5. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AG Noorani: A Fierce Thinker And Fearless Legend
  2. Phoolan Devi: Beyond the Bandit Queen - How Her Hometown Remembers Her
  3. CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh Over 'Financial Misconduct'
  4. Full List: BJP Candidates Contesting Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
  5. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 4th List Of Candidates; Fields Ravinder Raina From Nowshera
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  2. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  3. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  4. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  5. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Kills 6, Injures 13 In Kabul
  2. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  3. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  4. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  5. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Manisha Claims Bronze In Women's Singles SU5
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected