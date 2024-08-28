Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Paula Roland of Florida recently encountered difficulties when she and her husband sought a DAS pass for their 8-year-old son, Noah, during a visit to Walt Disney World on June 5. Noah, nonverbal and autistic with a diagnosis of sensory processing disorder, required DAS pass as he cannot stand in line for more than 15 minutes. However, Disney officials at Magic Kingdom reportedly denied the DAS pass, leading to a challenging experience for the family. Roland described the day as “the worst ever,” noting that her son suffered severe sensory overload and spent much of the visit in distress within a gift shop.