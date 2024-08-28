Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?

Disney is under fire for its recent changes to the Disability Access Service (DAS), with several families alleging that the company’s stricter eligibility requirements have led to instances of denied access for disabled children.
According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Paula Roland of Florida recently encountered difficulties when she and her husband sought a DAS pass for their 8-year-old son, Noah, during a visit to Walt Disney World on June 5. Noah, nonverbal and autistic with a diagnosis of sensory processing disorder, required DAS pass as he cannot stand in line for more than 15 minutes. However, Disney officials at Magic Kingdom reportedly denied the DAS pass, leading to a challenging experience for the family. Roland described the day as “the worst ever,” noting that her son suffered severe sensory overload and spent much of the visit in distress within a gift shop.
In a separate incident, Rosie Keiser of Los Angeles shared her emotional experience with the Times after she was subjected to "deeply personal" questioning while attempting to secure a DAS pass at Disneyland on July 14. Keiser, who has multiple sclerosis, described the process as distressing, though she eventually received the pass. She criticized the process as needing improvement, highlighting that securing the pass felt like “begging.”
What is Disability Access Pass?
The DAS pass, introduced by Disney in 2013, is intended to assist guests who, due to a disability, cannot tolerate extended waits in conventional queues. The service allows pass holders to virtually wait for rides and attractions, reducing physical wait times at the entrance.
Why Disney limited its DAS passes?
Disney recently revised its DAS policy, tightening eligibility criteria to address reported abuses of the system. According to Disney, the number of DAS pass users has tripled since 2019, prompting the company to limit access to a “small percentage of guests” with severe developmental disabilities.
The changes, which took effect in late May and mid-June at Disney World and Disneyland respectively, restrict DAS availability to guests who have difficulty enduring long waits due to their disability. Previously, the service was available to anyone struggling with extended queue times due to a disability.
Why Disney changed its DAS policy?
The move to change DAS pass policy comes in response to increased reports of misuse, including incidents where non-disabled visitors were allegedly obtaining DAS passes to avoid paying for the Lightning Lane, which offers expedited access for a fee. An undercover investigation by NBC News in 2013 revealed that some DAS passes were being sold on the black market to able-bodied guests.
Travel agent Shannon McEvoy noted a troubling trend among her clients, with some asking about obtaining DAS passes despite not having a disability. She echoed concerns about the integrity of the system.
In response to the backlash, Disney has emphasized its commitment to providing a positive experience for all guests, including those with disabilities. The company has also increased the number of specially trained staff to assist guests with access needs.
Despite these efforts, Disneyland and Disney World have yet to comment specifically on the recent controversies. Disney's broader goal remains to deliver innovative support services to enhance the experience of visitors with disabilities at its parks.