Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is all set to launch at 3:38 am EDT Wednesday carrying a crew of private citizens on a mission that promises to reshape the future of space exploration. The Polaris Dawn mission is set to make history with the first-ever spacewalk conducted by non-professional astronauts.
The Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center, will ferry four crew members aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Mission commander Jared Isaacman, a prominent fintech billionaire and founder of Shift4 Payments, will lead the crew, which also includes two SpaceX employees and a veteran pilot. The mission aims to reach the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo program, with the crew expected to complete a five-day journey culminating in a splashdown off the coast of Florida.
The Polaris Dawn mission marks milestone in commercial spaceflight. The highlight of the mission will be a spacewalk—dubbed the first-ever by private citizens—set to take place on the third day of the mission. This walk will see the crew testing a new generation of mobile space suits designed to endure the extreme conditions of space and lay the groundwork for future colonization of the Moon and Mars.
SpaceX's new Extravehicular Activity (EVA) suits have been meticulously developed to withstand the harsh environment of space. Unlike traditional bulky space suits, these sleek designs are intended to be more adaptable and functional for long-term space exploration.
The crew will be traveling aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, a spacecraft initially designed for servicing the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew Dragon was developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX under a $2.6-billion NASA contract awarded in 2014. This mission will see the Crew Dragon reach an orbit approximately 430 miles above Earth, nearly 200 miles higher than the ISS.
Jared Isaacman, a seasoned pilot with a background in high-stakes air shows and record-setting around-the-world flights, is no stranger to space travel. He previously commanded the Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, which was the first all-civilian spaceflight. Isaacman is funding the Polaris Dawn mission through his private Polaris Program, which aims to conduct two more commercial human spaceflights.
The mission’s crew includes Scott “Kidd” Poteet, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and experienced jet pilot; Anna Menon, a SpaceX operations engineer; and Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX operations specialist and astronaut trainer. All three will be embarking on their first spaceflight, having undergone rigorous training, including skydiving and zero-gravity simulations.
Beyond the historic spacewalk, Polaris Dawn will conduct valuable scientific research. The mission will enter a highly elliptical orbit, traveling through the Van Allen radiation belts to study the effects of space radiation on human health, a crucial factor for long-duration missions to Mars. Universities including USC, Johns Hopkins, and Cornell are collaborating on this research.
The mission also aims to test SpaceX’s Starlink communications system for its effectiveness in space. Furthermore, in line with the philanthropic spirit of its predecessor Inspiration4, Polaris Dawn will raise funds for cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Polaris Dawn is the first flight of the Polaris Program, with two additional missions planned. The program’s final flight may potentially use SpaceX’s upcoming Starship rocket, which promises greater capacity and thrust than the Falcon 9. However, the viability of this plan depends on the success of future Starship test flights.