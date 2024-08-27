United States

Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the Polaris Dawn mission, the first walk in space by private citizens. The mission will last five days and end with a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Polaris Dawn mission crew members
Polaris Dawn mission crew members. Photo: X
info_icon

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is all set to launch at 3:38 am EDT Wednesday carrying a crew of private citizens on a mission that promises to reshape the future of space exploration. The Polaris Dawn mission is set to make history with the first-ever spacewalk conducted by non-professional astronauts.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams | - AP
Why NASA Picked Elon Musk's SpaceX To Bring Back Astronauts Stuck In Space?

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center, will ferry four crew members aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Mission commander Jared Isaacman, a prominent fintech billionaire and founder of Shift4 Payments, will lead the crew, which also includes two SpaceX employees and a veteran pilot. The mission aims to reach the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo program, with the crew expected to complete a five-day journey culminating in a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Polaris Dawn crew members Anna Menon, Scott Pottet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis.
(From left) Polaris Dawn crew members Anna Menon, Scott Pottet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis. Photo: SpaceX
info_icon

The Polaris Dawn mission marks milestone in commercial spaceflight. The highlight of the mission will be a spacewalk—dubbed the first-ever by private citizens—set to take place on the third day of the mission. This walk will see the crew testing a new generation of mobile space suits designed to endure the extreme conditions of space and lay the groundwork for future colonization of the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX's new Extravehicular Activity (EVA) suits have been meticulously developed to withstand the harsh environment of space. Unlike traditional bulky space suits, these sleek designs are intended to be more adaptable and functional for long-term space exploration.

The crew will be traveling aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, a spacecraft initially designed for servicing the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew Dragon was developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX under a $2.6-billion NASA contract awarded in 2014. This mission will see the Crew Dragon reach an orbit approximately 430 miles above Earth, nearly 200 miles higher than the ISS.

Jared Isaacman, a seasoned pilot with a background in high-stakes air shows and record-setting around-the-world flights, is no stranger to space travel. He previously commanded the Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, which was the first all-civilian spaceflight. Isaacman is funding the Polaris Dawn mission through his private Polaris Program, which aims to conduct two more commercial human spaceflights.

The mission’s crew includes Scott “Kidd” Poteet, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and experienced jet pilot; Anna Menon, a SpaceX operations engineer; and Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX operations specialist and astronaut trainer. All three will be embarking on their first spaceflight, having undergone rigorous training, including skydiving and zero-gravity simulations.

Beyond the historic spacewalk, Polaris Dawn will conduct valuable scientific research. The mission will enter a highly elliptical orbit, traveling through the Van Allen radiation belts to study the effects of space radiation on human health, a crucial factor for long-duration missions to Mars. Universities including USC, Johns Hopkins, and Cornell are collaborating on this research.

The mission also aims to test SpaceX’s Starlink communications system for its effectiveness in space. Furthermore, in line with the philanthropic spirit of its predecessor Inspiration4, Polaris Dawn will raise funds for cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Polaris Dawn is the first flight of the Polaris Program, with two additional missions planned. The program’s final flight may potentially use SpaceX’s upcoming Starship rocket, which promises greater capacity and thrust than the Falcon 9. However, the viability of this plan depends on the success of future Starship test flights.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams | - AP
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  2. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  5. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  4. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  5. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Police Use Tear Gas Shells, Water Cannons To Stop 'Nabanna Abhijan'; ED To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  2. ED Files Money Laundering Case In RG Kar Financial Irregularities Probe
  3. Ladakh Leaders Demand Clarity On Autonomy Amid New District Creation
  4. 'Nabanna Abhijan' Showdown: Protesters, Cops Clash During 'Illegal' Rally Over Kolkata Rape Case
  5. 'Misuse Of Power, Nepotism': Row Over Land Allotted To Mallikarjun Kharge's Family Trust In Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  2. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Air Strikes Across Gaza Kill 14, Including Children, Palestinians Say
  2. Pakistan Court Acquits Man Who Spread Misinformation Leading To Riots In UK
  3. Where Is MH370? Australian Researcher Claims To Have Found The 'Perfect Hiding Place'
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: Garment Industry, Country's Backbone, Severely Hit
  5. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Police Use Tear Gas Shells, Water Cannons To Stop 'Nabanna Abhijan'; ED To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs