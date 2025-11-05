China Delays Return of Space Station Crew After Suspected Space Debris Impact

The three astronauts—Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie—had completed their mission and handed over duties to the incoming Shenzhou-21 team.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
china
China Delays Return of Space Station Crew After Suspected Space Debris Impact
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The China Manned Space Agency postponed the Shenzhou-20 crew’s return, citing a suspected impact from tiny space debris and prioritising astronaut safety.

  • The Shenzhou-20 crew was originally scheduled to land at the Dongfeng site in Inner Mongolia on Wednesday before the delay was announced.

The scheduled return of the crew operating China’s space station on Wednesday has been postponed due to a suspected impact from tiny space debris, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced.

The agency stated that the decision to delay the return was made “to ensure the astronauts’ safety and mission success.”

China rotates the crew of its space station every six months.

On Saturday, the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, carrying the outgoing crew, completed its in-orbit handover with the newly arrived Shenzhou-21 team and had been slated to return to Earth on Wednesday.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew made a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean - | Photo: SpaceX via AP
Axiom 4 Mission: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Safely Returns To Earth

BY Outlook News Desk

The three-member Shenzhou-20 crew—Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie—held a handover ceremony on Tuesday, formally transferring the keys to the space station.

According to official media reports, the Shenzhou-20 trio had completed all their scheduled tasks and were set to land at the Dongfeng site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region before the delay was announced.

China launched the Shenzhou-21 crewed spacecraft last Friday, sending three astronauts on a six-month mission to its orbiting space station.

Related Content
Related Content

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Shahdad, Sohaib Lead 240-Run Chase | UAE 47/2 (14)

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  4. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  3. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release