United States

This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers

Costco's Organic Aussie Bites, a popular snack, has gained attention after a Reddit post by a fan. And now, Costco shoppers are obsessed with it.

Aussie Bites
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Costco's snack selection is once again making waves, this time with a bite-sized treat that's captured the hearts and taste buds of its members. Universal Bakery's Organic Aussie Bites, a favorite among Costco shoppers, have recently seen a surge in popularity following a rave review on Reddit.
Representative image - Pinterest
Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed

BY Outlook International Desk

The Organic Aussie Bites, which are touted as a "delicious healthy snack," contain 130 calories per serving and are made from a wholesome blend of rolled oats, dried apricots, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, coconut, chia seeds, and other nutritious ingredients. While the product has been available at Costco for years, its appeal has been reinvigorated after a Reddit user praised the snack, leading to an outpouring of enthusiastic comments from other fans.

The Reddit post has sparked a lively discussion with over 100 comments, many of which echo the original praise. One user compared the Aussie Bites favorably to Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken and food court pizzas, saying, "Everybody talks about the chicken and the pizza, but these are the flagship of Costco!"

Another user expressed their love for the snack, stating, "I'll cancel my membership if they stop selling them." Some fans have even admitted to deliberately avoiding the Aussie Bites due to their irresistible nature. "I love them, but I can't let myself buy them for that very reason," one shopper confessed.

Reddit post about Organic Aussie Bites
Reddit post about Organic Aussie Bites Photo: Reddit
info_icon

The versatility of the Aussie Bites adds to their allure. Shoppers have found various ways to enjoy them, including crumbling them over yogurt, drizzling them with chocolate, warming them in the microwave, or pairing them with peanut butter. Dietitians have also highlighted them as one of Costco's top options for weight loss, thanks to their satisfying nature. "These are tasty and filling. I'll have two for breakfast and feel full," another shopper shared.

The Aussie Bites' rising popularity follows other recent hits from Costco, including the return of the Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake—an indulgent dessert with layers of sponge cake and caramel custard mousse—as well as buzz-worthy items like Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes, shrimp tempura taco kits, and Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites. With such a diverse array of offerings, Costco continues to be a go-to destination for snack enthusiasts and dessert lovers alike.

Representative image - |Pinterest
What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: BAN 143 Runs Away From Historic Series Sweep
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
  5. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG Win Over Lille Helps Navigate Champions League Unknown, Insists Luis Enrique
  2. Serie A: Thiago Motta Left Wanting More From 'Frenetic' Juventus Attack
  3. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Says He Trusted Real Madrid Process After Pressure-Relieving Brace
  4. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics
  5. EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  2. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  3. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  4. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal
  2. Cambridge PhD Holder Jasdeep Singh Gill Named New Head Of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)
  3. Congress Freshly Accuses SEBI Chairman Buch Of Drawing Salary From ICICI Bank Since 2017
  4. In Bihar, It Is Still Jungle Raj For Sexual Assault Survivors
  5. In Kashmir's Kunan Poshpora, An Allegation Against The Army That Refuses To Be Swept Away
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  2. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  3. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  4. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
  5. How Seeing Earth From Space Made This Astronaut Realize We’re Living A Lie
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Yogesh Kathunia Retains Silver In Discus Throw
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal