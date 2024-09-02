This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers

Costco's snack selection is once again making waves, this time with a bite-sized treat that's captured the hearts and taste buds of its members. Universal Bakery's Organic Aussie Bites, a favorite among Costco shoppers, have recently seen a surge in popularity following a rave review on Reddit.
The Organic Aussie Bites, which are touted as a "delicious healthy snack," contain 130 calories per serving and are made from a wholesome blend of rolled oats, dried apricots, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, coconut, chia seeds, and other nutritious ingredients. While the product has been available at Costco for years, its appeal has been reinvigorated after a Reddit user praised the snack, leading to an outpouring of enthusiastic comments from other fans.
The Reddit post has sparked a lively discussion with over 100 comments, many of which echo the original praise. One user compared the Aussie Bites favorably to Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken and food court pizzas, saying, "Everybody talks about the chicken and the pizza, but these are the flagship of Costco!"
Another user expressed their love for the snack, stating, "I'll cancel my membership if they stop selling them." Some fans have even admitted to deliberately avoiding the Aussie Bites due to their irresistible nature. "I love them, but I can't let myself buy them for that very reason," one shopper confessed.
The versatility of the Aussie Bites adds to their allure. Shoppers have found various ways to enjoy them, including crumbling them over yogurt, drizzling them with chocolate, warming them in the microwave, or pairing them with peanut butter. Dietitians have also highlighted them as one of Costco's top options for weight loss, thanks to their satisfying nature. "These are tasty and filling. I'll have two for breakfast and feel full," another shopper shared.
The Aussie Bites' rising popularity follows other recent hits from Costco, including the return of the Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake—an indulgent dessert with layers of sponge cake and caramel custard mousse—as well as buzz-worthy items like Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes, shrimp tempura taco kits, and Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites. With such a diverse array of offerings, Costco continues to be a go-to destination for snack enthusiasts and dessert lovers alike.