This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers

The versatility of the Aussie Bites adds to their allure. Shoppers have found various ways to enjoy them, including crumbling them over yogurt, drizzling them with chocolate, warming them in the microwave, or pairing them with peanut butter. Dietitians have also highlighted them as one of Costco's top options for weight loss, thanks to their satisfying nature. "These are tasty and filling. I'll have two for breakfast and feel full," another shopper shared.