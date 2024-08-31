United States

Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed

Whether it’s the tangy McRib or the savory Carne Asada, some items have left a lasting impression on fast-food enthusiasts everywhere. And fast food lovers wish them back on the menu.

Fast food, old menu
As fast-food chains continually refresh their menus, nostalgic favorites often get sidelined. This week, Taco Bell announced that select locations might be phasing out the Crunchwrap and other beloved breakfast burritos, prompting fans to reminisce about their favorite discontinued items.

Following this, online casino Spin Genie has compiled a list of the top 10 most-missed fast-food items, drawing from Google search data to highlight which discontinued foods still tug at our heartstrings. Among the top contenders are McDonald’s McRib, Chipotle’s Carne Asada, and Domino’s Brooklyn-style pizza.

BY Outlook International Desk

McDonald’s McRib

- 327,100 Searches)

- Topping the list is the McRib, McDonald’s iconic pressed pork sandwich smothered in BBQ sauce. Despite its periodic comebacks since its debut in 1981, the McRib has become a seasonal sensation and is now only a permanent fixture in Germany and Luxembourg.

McRib
Chipotle Carne Asada

- 132,680 Searches

- Chipotle’s Carne Asada, introduced in 2019, quickly became a fan favorite. The hand-seasoned steak was retired the following year, but its absence is still keenly felt by fans, who continue to search for it online.

Chipotle Carne Asada
Domino’s Brooklyn Style Pizza

-127,600 Searches

- Domino’s Brooklyn Style Pizza, featuring a thinner crust with mozzarella and provolone, has been a favorite for many. Discontinued earlier this year after an 18-year run, it has been replaced by New York Style Pizza, which has not won over all its loyal fans.

Pizza
Taco Bell Enchirito

-110,600 Searches

- Taco Bell’s Enchirito, a combination of seasoned beef, beans, and cheese rolled in a tortilla and topped with red sauce, was a staple from the 1970s until 2013. Despite a brief return in 2022, the Enchirito remains a beloved item many wish would make a permanent comeback.

Taco Bell Enchirito
McDonald’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait

- 106,800 Searches

- McDonald’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait, a healthier dessert option with only 150 calories, was a hit from its 2000 debut until its removal in 2022. Fans are still searching for this sweet treat, hoping for its return.

McParfait
Top 10 Most-Missed Fast-Food Items:

1. McDonald’s McRib (327,100 searches)

2. Chipotle Carne Asada (132,680 searches)

3. Domino’s Brooklyn Style Pizza (127,600 searches)

4. Taco Bell Enchirito (110,600 searches)

5. McDonald’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait (106,800 searches)

6. Burger King Salads (105,000 searches)

7. Arby’s Potato Cakes (87,300 searches)

8. Taco Bell Meximelt (70,600 searches)

9. Taco Bell Salad (65,200 searches)

10. KFC Potato Wedges (54,400 searches)

