Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings

Dunkin' is gearing up for the fall season with its highly anticipated menu launch on August 28. Pumpkin spice enthusiasts can look forward to a variety of seasonal favorites, including potential new treats and drinks.

Dunkin Fall Menu 2024
Dunkin' Fall Menu 2024 To Roll Out On August 28 Photo: Dunkin'
Pumpkin spice latte season is officially here, with Starbucks launching its popular fall beverage this week. As the chain unveils its autumn menu, Dunkin' fans are eagerly awaiting news about their favorite coffee shop's fall offerings. Dunkin' has been hinting at its fall menu's return through social media teasers.

On Wednesday, the company's Instagram shared an image that read, "See how we're bringing back pumpkin? Very mindful, very patient, very demure." The caption playfully suggested, "Apparently I'm not allowed to say when pumpkin comes out but it rhymes with shmaugust shwenty shmeighth," teasing that Dunkin's fall menu is set to debut on August 28.

When will Dunkin' release its fall menu?

Dunkin' has confirmed that its fall menu will launch on August 28, according to an email sent to USA TODAY on Friday morning. However, the company has not revealed the specifics of the menu.

On Friday, Dunkin' teased the return of pumpkin-flavored items on X (formerly Twitter) with the message: "Warn your boyfriends now - pumpkin is back next week."

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

What might be on Dunkin's fall menu?

While Dunkin' has not yet revealed the specifics of its fall menu for 2024, here are some items that might make an appearance based on previous years and current trends:

  • Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

  • Nutty Pumpkin Coffee

  • Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher

  • Pumpkin Cake Donut

  • Pumpkin Muffin

  • Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

  • New Pumpkin-Flavored Bakery Items

Dunkin' often experiments with new items each year, so there could be fresh surprises on the menu.

