What might be on Dunkin's fall menu?

While Dunkin' has not yet revealed the specifics of its fall menu for 2024, here are some items that might make an appearance based on previous years and current trends:

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee

Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher

Pumpkin Cake Donut

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee

New Pumpkin-Flavored Bakery Items

Dunkin' often experiments with new items each year, so there could be fresh surprises on the menu.