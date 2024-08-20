United States

Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?

Taco Bell has reintroduced fan-favorite menu items from the 1960s with a nostalgic test menu.

Representative image Photo: Taco Bell
Taco Bell has brought back fan-favorite menu items dating back to the 1960s. The famous fast food chain is inviting fans to take a flavorful trip down memory lane with the introduction of a nostalgic test menu featuring some of the chain’s most beloved items from past decades. The new menu, which celebrates Taco Bell’s rich history, includes items from the 1960s through the 2000s.
Currently, the nostalgic menu is being tested at three Taco Bell locations in Southern California. The items are available for a limited time and while supplies last. However, Taco Bell has announced plans to expand the menu nationwide later this year, also for a limited time.

Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, expressed excitement about the menu's launch, stating, “Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for. Now, we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu.”

The nostalgic menu includes:

  • 1960s – Tostada: A crispy corn tostada shell topped with refried beans, tangy red sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheese. Priced at $2.19, this item was one of the original menu offerings when Taco Bell opened its first location in 1962.

  •  1970s – Green Burrito: Filled with refried beans, onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and a green sauce made from green chili, tomatillos, jalapeño peppers, and spices. This burrito, priced at $2.49, gained popularity in the ’70s.

  • 1980s – Meximelt: This fan favorite from the 1980s features pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack, melted with beef in a tortilla. It’s available for $2.99.

  •  1990s – Beef Gordita Supreme: A nostalgic hit among '90s kids, this flatbread is filled with beef, sour cream, lettuce, and a three-cheese blend, topped with tomatoes. It’s making a return for $2.99.

  •  2000s – Caramel Apple Empanada: A golden-brown empanada with a crispy exterior and a creamy filling featuring apple pieces and caramel notes. This treat, priced at $2.99, is making its comeback after being a favorite in the early 2000s.

