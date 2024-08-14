United States

KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It

KFC is spicing up the fast-food value competition with the launch of new $5 deals on its Taste of KFC menu, offering budget-friendly options like chicken nuggets, Famous Bowls, and a two-piece drum & thigh combo. This move comes as part of a broader trend among major chains to attract price-conscious customers.

KFC Joins The $5 Value-Meal Deal War!
KFC announced on Monday that it's introducing new $5 deals to its Taste of KFC menu, joining the latest trend among fast-food chains to enhance their value offerings.

This expansion of KFC's value menu arrives amid a summer marked by fierce competition among popular chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy's, and Jimmy John's, all of which have launched budget-friendly meals and menus to attract customers who have been put off by rising prices.

Starting Monday, August 12, the Taste of KFC menu will include three $5 options:

  • KFC Chicken Nuggets: Eight hand-breaded chicken nuggets made with KFC's original recipe, served with secret recipe fries and two sauces of your choice.

  • Famous Bowl with KFC Chicken Nuggets: A freshly made Famous Bowl featuring creamy mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and KFC's 100% white meat chicken nuggets, all layered together, drizzled with homestyle gravy, and topped with a blend of three shredded cheeses.

  • Two-Piece Drum & Thigh: Two hot and juicy pieces of fried chicken (drumstick and thigh), accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes with gravy and a buttery biscuit.

BY Outlook International Desk

Alongside the new $5 deals, KFC will continue offering its popular "$10 Tuesdays" promotion, where customers can enjoy a bucket of eight drumsticks and thighs for just $10. Additionally, KFC offers a daily deal: the $20 Family Deal. This deal includes six pieces of bone-in chicken—two drumsticks, two thighs, one breast, and one wing—along with four individual sides of your choice and four buttery biscuits.

“As customers are looking for more value from brands, we’re expanding our Taste of KFC lineup with new KFC fan favorites like our nuggets and Famous Bowls, each for just $5,” stated Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer at KFC U.S., in a news release.

