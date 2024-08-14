Alongside the new $5 deals, KFC will continue offering its popular "$10 Tuesdays" promotion, where customers can enjoy a bucket of eight drumsticks and thighs for just $10. Additionally, KFC offers a daily deal: the $20 Family Deal. This deal includes six pieces of bone-in chicken—two drumsticks, two thighs, one breast, and one wing—along with four individual sides of your choice and four buttery biscuits.