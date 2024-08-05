Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War

Jimmy John’s is the latest fast food chain to enter the value menu competition with the launch of its $10 Total Package Meal. Starting Monday, the combo includes an 8-inch sandwich, a bag of Jimmy Chips, a choice of dessert (cookies or brownies), and a regular-sized drink.
This move aligns with a growing trend among fast-food restaurants to cater to budget-conscious consumers with value meals.
McDonald's recently extended the availability of its $5 Meal Deal into August. Taco Bell introduced its limited-time Luxe Cravings Box in late June, while Starbucks launched its $5-$7 Pairings Menu the same month. In May, Burger King’s $5 Your Way Meal, Wendy’s $3 breakfast deal, and Jack in the Box’s $4 Munchies Menu had entered the value meal war.
Despite being priced higher than some competitors, Jimmy John’s emphasizes the meal's substantial portion size. "The $10 Total Package Meal is just as hearty as your appetite, delivering Jimmy John’s signature quality in a wallet-friendly package," the company said.
By entering the value meal market, Jimmy John’s aims to test the current offerings and provide a more filling option for those seeking a substantial meal.