United States

Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War

Jimmy John's is introducing a value combo and has become the latest addition to the value meal war.

Jimmy Johns $10 meal combo
Jimmy John's $10 meal combo Photo: Jimmy John's
info_icon

Jimmy John’s is the latest fast food chain to enter the value menu competition with the launch of its $10 Total Package Meal. Starting Monday, the combo includes an 8-inch sandwich, a bag of Jimmy Chips, a choice of dessert (cookies or brownies), and a regular-sized drink.
McDonald's $5 meal deal - McDonald's
McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers

BY Harshita Das

This move aligns with a growing trend among fast-food restaurants to cater to budget-conscious consumers with value meals.

McDonald's recently extended the availability of its $5 Meal Deal into August. Taco Bell introduced its limited-time Luxe Cravings Box in late June, while Starbucks launched its $5-$7 Pairings Menu the same month. In May, Burger King’s $5 Your Way Meal, Wendy’s $3 breakfast deal, and Jack in the Box’s $4 Munchies Menu had entered the value meal war.

Despite being priced higher than some competitors, Jimmy John’s emphasizes the meal's substantial portion size. "The $10 Total Package Meal is just as hearty as your appetite, delivering Jimmy John’s signature quality in a wallet-friendly package," the company said.

By entering the value meal market, Jimmy John’s aims to test the current offerings and provide a more filling option for those seeking a substantial meal.

Claude the Claw - Birdbox
'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  2. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  3. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  4. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
  5. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
  2. SC Seeks Details Of New Castes Added Under OBC List From Bengal Govt | Know All About It
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Dhaka Flights
  4. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  5. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits To Placing Dead Bear Cub In Central Park
  3. Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War
  4. From Nazi Bunker To Luxurious Hotel: This Five-Story Building In Hamburg Got A New Look And Purpose
  5. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi, India's NSA Meets Her; Protesters Loot Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  3. The "3-Week Revolution" In Bangladesh: How It Unfolded
  4. Protests Shake Hasina: What's The Bangladesh Unrest About
  5. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits To Placing Dead Bear Cub In Central Park
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi, India's NSA Meets Her; Protesters Loot Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs