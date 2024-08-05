Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War

McDonald's recently extended the availability of its $5 Meal Deal into August. Taco Bell introduced its limited-time Luxe Cravings Box in late June, while Starbucks launched its $5-$7 Pairings Menu the same month. In May, Burger King’s $5 Your Way Meal, Wendy’s $3 breakfast deal, and Jack in the Box’s $4 Munchies Menu had entered the value meal war.