'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find

Birdbox, a San Francisco-based restaurant, has introduced a new "Claude the Claw" fried-chicken sandwich in Times Square. The sandwich has attracted a lot of New Yorkers since its debut.

Claude the Claw Photo: Birdbox
A new chicken sandwich is grabbing attention in New York City. Birdbox, a popular San Francisco-based restaurant, has opened its doors in Times Square, bringing with it a unique offering: the "Claude the Claw" fried-chicken sandwich, complete with an attached chicken foot.
The creation of Michelin-starred chef Chris Bleidorn, the claw-clad sandwich features a thigh-and-drum cutlet nestled between a potato bun with pickles, slaw, and a savory "yeayo" sauce. The $19 sandwich has quickly gained notoriety, selling out almost instantly after opening.

On Thursday morning, a crowd of delivery drivers and office workers lined up outside the Backstage Food Hall on West 46th Street to get their hands on the unusual sandwich. Kip Beach, who manages Birdbox’s East Coast operation, noted the sudden surge in customers. "Today’s the first day like this. There was not a rush like this before," Beach said, attributing the demand to a viral video from food influencer Jack Goldburg.

Among the eager customers were Omar Rahidi and Ibby Farooq, who traveled from Queens after hearing about the sandwich on social media. The pair, who have been sampling hot chicken sandwiches across the country, praised Birdbox’s offering. "You can taste the marination," said Farooq, 28. "This is perfectly cooked, perfectly balanced."

Rahidi, however, had mixed feelings about the claw. "That’s not for me — I’m a big texture person," the 26-year-old laughed after biting into the well-seasoned claw. "I tasted all the cartilage and I’m like, ‘I’m good.’"

Food influencer Sam Goldberg, who featured the sandwich on his online series Respect the Chain, described it as a delicious novelty but admitted he was hesitant to eat the foot. "You’ve got to ease into the claw, you’ve got to get adjusted," Goldberg said. "It’s not everyday you get a sandwich with the claw attached."

Birdbox states on its website that the eye-catching presentation is intended to emphasize the use of "quality" and "free-range" birds, sourced with their heads and feet still intact.

Hopeful customers who arrived in the afternoon were turned away empty-handed, fueling their desire to try the sandwich. John Zullo, a 49-year-old restaurant manager, expressed his curiosity. "I’m drawn to it," he said. "It’s interesting they would leave [the leg] in. The best part of the chicken is the thigh and the leg."

