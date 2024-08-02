United States

Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?

The California Fast Food Workers Union has released a list of demands at the state's Fast Food Council and demanded another minimum wage hike.

Fast food workers protest
Fast food workers' protest. Photo: X
info_icon

Fast food workers in California are demanding another minimum wage hike, just months after their pay was raised from $16 to $20 an hour. The California Fast Food Workers Union, part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), presented their demands at the inaugural meeting of the state's Fast Food Council.

The union is requesting that wages be increased to $20.70 per hour by January 1, 2025, to address the rising cost of living. In a statement, the SEIU emphasized the need for increased job stability, fair payment of owed back pay, stable schedules, and a thorough investigation into alleged "pervasive abuses" in the fast food industry. These abuses include wage theft, harassment, discrimination, and hazardous working conditions.

Representative image - null
Minimum Wage Hike Puts Pressure On California Restaurants

BY Outlook International Desk

"As California’s fast-food industry grows, cooks and cashiers are doubling down on their fight across the state to win safe and healthy stores, stable hours, pay that keeps up with inflation, and training to understand their rights on the job," the SEIU stated.

Governor Gavin Newsom established the 11-member Fast Food Council in September 2023 to set wages and regulations for the industry. Four months ago, the state's new $20 minimum wage increase took effect. Since then, fast-food restaurants in California have cut nearly 10,000 jobs as franchises struggle with higher labor costs and increased prices.

Major chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and In-N-Out Burger have raised prices to offset the wage increase, leading to reduced employee hours and a push towards automation. Rubio’s California Grill closed 48 of its 134 locations, citing the "rising cost of doing business" and filing for bankruptcy in June.

Jot Condie, President and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, noted that businesses are also grappling with rising rents and food costs. "When labor costs jump more than 25% overnight, any restaurant business with already-thin margins will be forced to reduce expenses elsewhere," Condie told KTLA 5 News. "They don’t have a lot of options beyond increasing prices, reducing hours of operation, or scaling back the size of their workforce."

Fast food joints have expressed concerns about these rising operational costs to the council. An Arby's franchisee shared that they have had to raise prices and dip into personal savings to sustain their business. "I try to do the best I can. I have taken money out of my own savings to make things work this last quarter. But I don’t know how long I’ll be able to sustain something like that moving forward," they said.

Consumers have also felt the impact of the new law, with 78% now considering fast food a "luxury" purchase due to increased meal prices, according to a survey by LendingTree.

Despite these challenges, the SEIU and Newsom’s office highlight data showing that the industry added thousands of jobs after the wage increase took effect on April 1. Employees not affected by layoffs are supporting the new wage hike demand. "It’s been really good because I can put more food on the table and in my fridge and pay my rent on time which was always a challenge," said Romualda Alcazar Cruz, an Oakland Wendy’s employee.

Representative image - Pinterest
Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Washington Sundar Falls For 5, IND - 89/3
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  2. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  3. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  4. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  5. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
Tennis News
  1. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  5. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  2. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  3. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  4. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad: Drone Visuals Show Extent Of Damage As Deadly Landslides Bury Hundreds
  2. Advisory Issued For Indian Nationals In Israel Amid Middle-East Tension
  3. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  4. Delhi: ORN Coaching Centres Offer Free Training To Rau's Students, Financial Aid For Kin Of Aspirants Killed
  5. Pune: Toddler Crushed To Death After Metal Gate Falls On Her While Playing; Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  2. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  3. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  4. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  3. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  4. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  5. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
World News
  1. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  2. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  3. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Washington Sundar Falls For 5, IND - 89/3
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers To Fight For Bronze; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Men's Singles Finalist
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI