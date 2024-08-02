Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?

A recent study has uncovered the steep prices Americans are now paying for a classic burger, fries, and drink combo, highlighting the impact of rampant inflation on everyday expenses.
Researchers at MoneyGeek investigated the cost of fast food combos at 189 national and local chain restaurants in the 50 largest US cities. The findings reveal that New Yorkers, despite their reputation for high costs, don't even rank in the top five most expensive cities for a burger meal.
"The cost of a burger has gone up dramatically in the past two years, meaning that America’s favorite meal may take a toll on our wallets, as well as our waistlines," the research team noted. From 2022 to 2024, prices have risen by an average of 24%. However, some cities and franchises have seen even steeper increases.
Burger chains with highest price increase
Among national chains, Wendy’s experienced the largest price hike, with a 31.8% increase in meal costs since 2022, rising from $9.41 to $12.41. McDonald's followed with a 22% increase, from $6.21 to $7.57. Five Guys saw a 13.7% rise, from $18.33 to $20.84, and Burger King’s prices increased by 12.3%, from $9.44 to $10.61.
Most expensive cities for a burger meal
San Diego topped the list of most expensive cities for a fast food combo, with an average meal price of $20.76.
Washington, D.C., came in second at $18.17. San Francisco is at the third spot with the cost set at $17.96, and at fourth is Seattle at $17.83. Boston rounded out the top five at $17.63.
New York City ranked seventh, with an average cost of $16.61. Conversely, Detroit was found to offer the most value, with the lowest average prices in the nation.