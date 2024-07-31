United States

Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It

A former NASA scientist, Thomas Campbell, is investigating if our reality is a simulation. His 2017 paper and new experiments aim to uncover if our world is controlled like a video game.

Simulation theory
Representative Image
info_icon

A former NASA scientist is on a quest to find out if our world is just a simulation. The idea might sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but Thomas Campbell, a physicist who once worked with NASA and the Department of Defense, believes it could be true.

The theory suggests that everything we experience, from our daily routines to surprising coincidences, might be controlled by something beyond our understanding—much like characters in a video game. In 2017, Campbell published a paper with experiments aimed at discovering whether our world is being simulated.

Campbell has now created a non-profit organization called the Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness (CUSAC) to continue his research. Scientists at California State Polytechnic University (CalPoly) are helping to test Campbell's experiments.

CUSAC's website explains that one of its main goals is "to develop fundamental knowledge and understanding, of both the self and the evolving information system that appears to be the source of all reality, through rigorous scientific investigation of both physical reality and consciousness."

According to a press release from CUSAC, Campbell’s experiments are 'expected to provide strong scientific evidence that we live in a computer-simulated virtual reality'. He believes that our consciousness is not a product of the simulation but is essential to it, suggesting that the universe cannot exist without a player—us—at its center.

While this theory is intriguing, it will become even more fascinating if Campbell's experiments produce supporting evidence. He noted his five experiments could 'challenge the conventional understanding of reality and uncover profound connections between consciousness and the cosmos'.

The news about Campbell’s experiments has received mixed reactions. Some people think he might be onto something, while others are skeptical. On Reddit, one user pointed out: "If we were in a simulation, wouldn’t any tests to prove it turn up negative since the simulation would be programmed to falsify the results?" Another joked: "I wouldn’t even film myself sleeping to prove if I am haunted and you want me to find out if I live in a simulation?”

Sam Altman - null
Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  2. English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  4. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  5. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  5. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Quarterfinals Berth Sealed, India Men's Team Set To Face Belgium
  2. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Over 5,500 People Rescued, Says Kerala CM, Slams Shah For Blaming State For Calamity
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver, Being Blamed For Tragedy, Denied Bail
  3. Day In Pics: July 31, 2024
  4. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Overseas Bank In CP
  5. Cracks In BJP's Alliance In Karnataka? JD(S) Pulls Out Of Foot March Over 'MUDA' Scam, Kumaraswamy Angry
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  2. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  3. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  4. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  5. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
World News
  1. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  2. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  3. Myanmar Military Extends Emergency By Another 6 Months
  4. Syria: Blast Reported In Damascus Near Sayyida Zainab Area
  5. Ex-BBC Presenter Huw Edwards Pleads Guilty To Making Indecent Images Of Children
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Over 5,500 People Rescued, Says Kerala CM, Slams Shah For Blaming State For Calamity
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Lovlina Starts Campaign With Win; Deepika Through To Archery Round Of 16