Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found

Despite some benefits, the increased debt lowered participants’ net worth over the three years. The cash transfers didn’t improve long-term financial health, credit access, bankruptcies, or foreclosures. Participants saved more and felt better about their financial situation initially but slightly reduced their work hours, relying on the free money instead. For every $1 received from OpenResearch, earnings excluding the free money dropped by at least 12 cents, and total household income fell by at least 21 cents.