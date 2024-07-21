Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago

In his forward-looking vision, Jobs imagined a future where machines could capture and embody the essence of great thinkers. He speculated that if such a machine could preserve the knowledge of a philosopher like Aristotle, it might be possible to ask it questions long after the philosopher’s death. “When the next Aristotle comes around,” Jobs said, “maybe if he carries around one of these machines with him his whole life and types in all this stuff, then maybe someday after the person is dead and gone, we can ask this machine, ‘Hey, what would Aristotle have said? What about this?’”