United States

Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology

The new AI chat feature simplifies communication tasks, offering prompts that streamline texting.

New AI chat feature
Representative Image
info_icon

Mark, a 64-year-old diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in January 2021, has found new hope in technology. Over the past year, he has been learning to control his devices using a brain implant, a breakthrough that has been made easier with the assistance of OpenAI.

Synchron, a neurotech startup specialising in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), announced on Thursday its integration of OpenAI's latest AI models into a new chat feature designed for patients like Mark. These BCIs decode brain signals into commands, enabling users with paralysis to operate smartphones, computers, and other devices using their thoughts.

The innovative AI chat feature by Synchron processes inputs from text, audio, and images to generate prompts that facilitate natural communication for users. Mark, who received Synchron's BCI implant in August 2023, shared that the device has significantly aided him in conserving time and energy while texting, a task that becomes increasingly challenging as ALS progresses.

"You get choices of how you might respond in several different ways," Mark explained. "So rather than me typing single words, I’m hitting one or two buttons or clicks, if you will, and I’ve got the majority of a sentence done."

Despite his condition gradually affecting his mobility, Mark remains hopeful about maintaining his independence and connection with his loved ones. He noted the emotional impact of being able to engage in conversations effortlessly, even sharing gardening tips with a Synchron employee, a topic close to his heart.

Synchron CEO Thomas Oxley emphasised that the primary goal of their BCI technology is to empower patients like Mark with choices and independence. The collaboration with OpenAI represents a significant step towards enhancing user experience and functionality.

"While Synchron continues to refine and deploy our new chat feature, Mark has been instrumental in its development," Oxley stated. "For him, it’s about preserving autonomy and staying connected."

BCIs have garnered increasing attention from tech leaders and investors, including Elon Musk's Neuralink and Synchron, which secured backing from prominent figures like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Despite the competitive landscape, Synchron's less invasive approach via jugular vein implantation sets it apart, promising advances in accessibility and usability for patients.

Mark, reflecting on his journey with the BCI, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to advancements in neurotechnology and improve the quality of life for others facing similar challenges.

"It’s an opportunity to really be part of something bigger than yourself," Mark said, underscoring the transformative potential of technology in his life and beyond.

Fans rallied behind Woozi after he clarified that all of Seventeen's music is crafted by human creators. - X
K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  2. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  4. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
  5. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
Football News
  1. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  2. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
  3. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  4. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
Tennis News
  1. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  2. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers
  2. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  3. Day In Pics: July 17, 2024
  4. Delhi Metro Starts Luggage Check-in Service For International Passengers On Airport Line
  5. Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Drake Shares Video Of His Waterlogged Toronto Mansion As City Gets Record-Breaking Rainfall
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys
  4. SIIMA 2024: 'Dasara', 'Jailer', '2018' Lead The Nominations - Check Out The Details Inside
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  2. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  3. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  4. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  5. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  2. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
  3. Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics
  4. Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024