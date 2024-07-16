K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim

Artificial intelligence (AI) is causing a stir in the world of K-pop, with fans divided over its role in music production. Recently, Seventeen, one of South Korea’s top boy bands, found themselves at the center of controversy over their latest album, "Maestro."
So What Is The Controversy About?
Seventeen, one of the most successful K-pop groups, sold around 16 million albums last year. However, their latest album, "Maestro," and its title track have ignited a debate about AI in music. The music video for "Maestro" features AI-generated scenes, and during the album launch in Seoul, Woozi, a member of the group, mentioned experimenting with AI in music creation.
Following this, a BBC News article claimed that Seventeen's single "Maestro" was an example of the group diving into AI for their creative process. This sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and the media, questioning the extent of AI's involvement in the band's music.
What Was Woozi's Response?
Woozi, who co-writes and produces songs for Seventeen, responded to these claims through his Instagram Story. He clarified that all of Seventeen's music is written and composed by human creators. Woozi acknowledged experimenting with AI for writing and composing lyrics but emphasised that it was more about exploring its potential rather than relying on it for their music.
Korean outlet Newsis reported that Woozi's original comments were taken out of context. What he actually said was, "I've tried writing and composing lyrics with AI, of course. Rather than complaining, I’ll practice in step with it. I’m looking for shortcomings and thinking about what strengths there are. Technology is advancing rapidly. I’m thinking about how to maintain our unique identity in that context. I thought that we had good chemistry because we were able to form a good sense of empathy while filming the music video with the directors."
The BBC later added an editor’s note to their article, clarifying that while AI is being experimented with in K-pop, it was not used to write songs for Seventeen's latest album.
Meanwhile, fans rallied behind Woozi's statement, trending hashtags like "APOLOGIZE TO WOOZI" and "PLEDIS PROTECT YOUR ARTIST" on social media. They expressed their disappointment in Pledis Entertainment, Seventeen's agency, for not taking action against the BBC and the article's author, Megan Lawton.
One fan wrote, "In case you didn't understand and misinterpreted what he said AGAIN, he's literally saying you can't comprehend simple words. In short, 'it's stupid'. Please speak to the mic @BBCWorld @megan_lawton."
Industry Perspectives
On K-pop discussion forums, fans are divided over the use of AI in music. Some believe that more regulations are needed before AI becomes a standard tool in music production. Others, like super fan Ashley Peralta, are more open to the idea. Ashley, who is 26, says, "If AI can help an artist overcome creative blocks, then that’s OK with me." However, she worries that a whole album of AI-generated lyrics might make fans lose touch with their favourite musicians, as reported by BBC News.
Chris Nairn, a seasoned producer and composer in the K-pop industry, sheds light on the industry's progressive stance towards innovation. Drawing from his experience working with top-tier K-pop talents, Nairn acknowledges AI's role in pushing creative boundaries but underscores the irreplaceable value of human creativity in music. He notes,“What I've learned by hanging out in Seoul is that Koreans are big on innovation, and they're very big on ‘what's the next thing?’ and asking, ‘how can we be one step ahead?’ It really hit me when I was there."
"So, to me, it's no surprise that they're implementing AI in lyric writing. It's about keeping up with technology," he further said. Chris also predicts AI will actually increase the demand for more personal, heartfelt songs from artists.
Apart from this, Aespa's music video "Supernova" includes AI-generated scenes, which some fans found unsettling. Integrating virtual members alongside real ones, Aespa explores the blurred lines between reality and virtuality in their artistic expression, as reported by BBC News.
This innovative approach not only showcases AI's potential in visual storytelling but also raises questions about artistic ownership and the portrayal of authenticity in K-pop.
Also, AI in K-pop faces significant challenges and controversies. Critics argue that AI-generated content risks commodifying artistry and undermining the creative autonomy of artists.
Moreover, issues of proper credit and artistic integrity loom large as the industry grapples with the ethical implications of AI's widespread adoption.