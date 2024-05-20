K Drama

Watch: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan x Wonwoo To Debut As A Sub-Unit, Drop Teasers For First Single Album

Next month, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Wonwoo will make their debut as a new sub-unit with their first single album titled 'This Man.'

Instagram
Jeonghan and Wonwoo, 'This Man' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

CARATs, get ready for an electrifying new release from the popular K-Pop band, SEVENTEEN. Two of the group’s members – Vocal Team’s Jeonghan and Hip Hop Team’s Wonwoo – will be debuting as a sub-unit. The duo has unveiled their debut with the two teasers for their first single album, titled ‘THIS MAN.’  

At midnight KST on May 20, SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, made the exciting announcement that Jeonghan and Wonwoo will be dropping a new single album together as a unit. The sub-unit, known as ‘Jeonghan X Wonwoo,’ will mark their debut with the release of their first single album on June 17 at 6 PM KST, which is 2:30 PM IST.

The first teaser showcases an album against a polished silver backdrop, embellished with detailed line designs, creating an elegant setting. In a unique aesthetic font, the names of the sub-unit’s members are written. Fans were eagerly anticipating the revelation of the album’s concepts and the vibrant fusion of vocals and rap from this exciting new sub-unit.

Coming to the second teaser, it evokes a mysterious atmosphere, with rain pouring down and lightning illuminating the busy street as a flier descends, unveiling the title of the sub-unit’s single album, accompanied by the caption ‘The City,’ potentially hinting at the lead single’s title. This captivating imagery builds up anticipation and curiosity for what’s in store.

Further details regarding the track list are expected to be revealed at a later time.

Jeonghan and Wonwoo’s official debut as a SEVENTEEN sub-unit will signify the band’s second official sub-unit, following BSS, which consists of Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, and debuted in 2018. Additionally, the 13-member group is divided into three units, each team dedicated to Performance, Hip Hop, and Vocal, all of which have been core parts of the group’s activities since their debut in 2015.

