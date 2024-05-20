Watch: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan x Wonwoo To Debut As A Sub-Unit, Drop Teasers For First Single Album

Jeonghan and Wonwoo’s official debut as a SEVENTEEN sub-unit will signify the band’s second official sub-unit, following BSS, which consists of Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, and debuted in 2018. Additionally, the 13-member group is divided into three units, each team dedicated to Performance, Hip Hop, and Vocal, all of which have been core parts of the group’s activities since their debut in 2015.