AI On The Court: How Startups Are Revolutionizing Sports Training With Artificial Intelligence

The year 2024 is an extraordinary time to witness futuristic technological advancements reshaping almost every industry and the execution of each task. Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a thing of the future but is a reality nowadays. Further extending the AI revolution has gotten a grip on the sports technology industry, which is nothing but a groundbreaking synergy with an undoubtedly potential for phenomenal growth. In recent years, many start-ups have emerged incorporating the power of artificial intelligence with their sports technology innovations. These companies are using AI in coaching, performance data analytics, virtual trainers, and game-like training techniques to redefine the sports training field. As the use of AI continues to evolve, these emerging technologies are enabling athletes of every caliber to train harder and achieve their desired goals safely.