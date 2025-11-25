Chandigarh In The Crossfire: Centre’s Proposed Amendment Rekindles Punjab’s Fear Of Power Shift

Despite the Centre's claim that the 131st amendment bill has been shelved, parties across Punjab suspect an attempt to dilute federalism and undermine Punjab’s historic claim to Chandigarh.

Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chandigarh administration
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addressed the House on the second day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on September 29, 2025 in Chandigarh, India. Photo: Hindustan Times
  • The Centre has paused its proposal to restructure Chandigarh’s administration by giving the Punjab Governor’s powers to a Lieutenant Governor.

  • Political leaders see this as an attempt to separate Chandigarh from Punjab, raising concerns about federal principles and Punjab’s historic claim.

  • Himachal Pradesh has renewed its claim on Chandigarh’s land, fuelling regional tensions.

The Centre’s recent move to alter Chandigarh’s administrative framework has reignited longstanding concerns across Punjab’s political spectrum that such shifts could erode the state’s claim to the city, as was evident during earlier protests over changes to Panjab University’s governance.

As flagged in a Parliament bulletin, the Centre, signalled its intent with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025. Though the government has now apparently shelved the move for the current parliamentary session, apprehensions in Punjab—including among sections of BJP leadership—persist, reflecting a lack of assurance about the Centre's motives.

“This is a clear attempt to rob Punjab of its capital—Chandigarh, a city carved from the Punjabi-speaking areas of Kharrar and its neighbourhood villages. There is a lingering sense of mistrust and apprehension in Punjab over the centre’s move. Historically, Chandigarh belonged to Punjab, and it will remain so,” said Sukhpal Singh Khaira, a senior Punjab Congress leader.

Three-time MLA Khaira is the son of veteran Akali leader and former Punjab education minister Sukhjinder Singh Khaira.

Khaira says, “I see the amendment as part of a calculated design—not just to install the Centre’s own nominee as the Lieutenant Governor, but ultimately to make Chandigarh a separate state by merging selected areas of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. This will effectively take Chandigarh away from Punjab.”

Since 1984, the Punjab Governor has been the ex officio administrator of Chandigarh, with most decisions under his authority. Parliament retains legislative control and budget powers.

In the amendment, the Centre proposed an overriding arrangement that alters the existing structure, taking over most functional powers and vesting them in the Lt Governor. What has led to doubts about the centre‘s action is also the Panjab University structuring plan in October 2025, for which the Centre (Ministry of Education) had issued a notification to amend the Panjab University Act of 1947.

On Sunday, at the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of systematically undermining Punjab’s rights, institutions, and key entities.

Cheema said the Punjab government has strongly opposed the Centre’s bill to appoint a lieutenant governor for Chandigarh.

“The Union government was pursuing policies that threatened the federal structure. It has particularly tried to target Punjab’s autonomy,” he added.

AAP leaders argue the Centre’s actions risk undermining Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh, raising fears that changes to the city’s administration challenge not just historical arrangements but Punjab’s central role under the Punjab Reorganisation Act and related accords.

Punjab BJP leaders also expressed concern over the proposal—now on hold—amid fears the move could further alienate the party as it faces public anger over farmers’ issues and lost dues. 

On Sunday, the Centre clarified, "The Centre has no intention of introducing any bill to this effect in the upcoming winter session of Parliament."

Yet, has admitted considering a proposal on Chandigarh, noting that it was meant only to simplify the Centre's law-making process for the UT and not to alter Chandigarh's governance structure.

“The proposal did not seek to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, or change its arrangements with Punjab or Haryana,” it stated. 

Satya Pal Jain, senior advocate and former BJP MP, however, dismissed the reactions of AAP and Congress leaders, including a few BJP leaders, as arising from misunderstanding and an improper reading of the proposed provisions. 

“There is no move to infringe on the rights of Punjab, or else interfere with the rights of any state—Punjab in particular,” he said  

But the BJP's Punjab Chief, Sunil Jakhar, has already taken to social media to express his views openly.

He wrote on 'X,' “Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab. Punjab BJP stands firmly for the state’s interests, whether on Chandigarh or water issues. Confusion about Chandigarh will be resolved through discussions with the government.”

In the end, he also writes, “As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first.”

Jakhar said he has sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for the withdrawal of the bill.

He insisted that Punjab’s sentiments must not be ignored: “Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece. The people of Punjab have strong emotional ties to it." 

Recently, at the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad—chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah—Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reiterated that HP has a “legitimate” 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh’s land and assets, as highlighted under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, bringing the issue to renewed attention amid the current controversy.

