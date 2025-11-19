Nitish Kumar Resigns As CM, Stakes Claim for 10th Term

Earlier, JD(U) MLAs convened at the CM's residence, electing Nitish as their party leader without dissent. In a joint NDA meeting at the state assembly, BJP's Samrat Choudhary proposed his name for the alliance leadership, which was approved unopposed. Allies like Choudhary and Vijay Sinha are poised to serve as deputies, with Nitish expected to address the media post-resignation, though he may delegate to them given his low-key election stance.