Nitish Kumar Resigns As CM, Stakes Claim for 10th Term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on November 19, 2025, after the NDA's dominant win in the assembly elections, staking claim to form a new government. The move follows unanimous endorsement as NDA legislature party leader, setting the stage for his record 10th oath-taking on November 20 at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.
Earlier, JD(U) MLAs convened at the CM's residence, electing Nitish as their party leader without dissent. In a joint NDA meeting at the state assembly, BJP's Samrat Choudhary proposed his name for the alliance leadership, which was approved unopposed. Allies like Choudhary and Vijay Sinha are poised to serve as deputies, with Nitish expected to address the media post-resignation, though he may delegate to them given his low-key election stance.
The NDA secured 202 of 243 seats, with BJP at 89, JD(U) at 85, and smaller partners filling the rest, ensuring a stable coalition amid ongoing cabinet portfolio talks.