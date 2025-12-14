Lionel Messi GOAT India 2025 Tour: Chief Organiser Satadru Datta Sent To 14-Day Police Custody After Chaos In Kolkata

Fans of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi amid chaos during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. Fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the footballer despite paying hefty sums for tickets. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

