Lionel Messi GOAT India 2025 Tour: Chief Organiser Satadru Datta Sent To 14-Day Police Custody After Chaos In Kolkata

The police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi GOAT India 2025 Tour
Fans of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi amid chaos during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. Fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the footballer despite paying hefty sums for tickets. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satadru Datta, the chief organiser, has been sent to 14-day police custody

  • Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police for “mismanagement” of the event

  • Chaos erupted in the Salt Lake Stadium after fans failed to get a glimpse of Messi

A court on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted a day ago, to 14-day police custody, an officer said.

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for “mismanagement” of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed", the officer said.

"We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity," Datta's lawyer said.

BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets.

Related Content
Related Content

The police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: RAJ Middle-Order Blitz Take Them To 178

  2. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: PAK Skittle Blue Colts For 240 Runs

  3. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Ton Powers United Arab Emirates To 298/7

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  4. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

  3. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $40 Million In Latest Baby Powder Cancer Trial

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win