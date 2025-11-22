India Vs Palestine Live Streaming, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

India face Palestine in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on November 22
India placed in group with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, and Iran
India U17 vs Palestine U17 available on FIFA+
India U17 men’s team open their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign on Saturday, November 22, against Palestine U17 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, with kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. The Indian Football Federation has confirmed a 23-member squad for the tournament, led by captain Dallalmuon Gangte.
The Blue Colts enter the qualifiers after a concentrated preparation phase. They won the SAFF U17 Championship in September and then travelled to China in October for two closed-door friendlies.
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has repeatedly underlined the importance of those matches and noted that arriving in Ahmedabad on November 1 has given his squad essential time to adapt to local conditions.
India are placed in a four-team group with Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran. Only the group winner will qualify for the final tournament, which will take place from May 7 next year in Saudi Arabia.
Palestine, too, arrive with momentum. They completed a nine-day training camp in the Maldives before travelling to India, playing two friendlies against the Maldives U17s at the National Football Stadium in Male and winning both convincingly.
Head coach Mohammad Sharbji has acknowledged India’s strengths, calling them “organised, technically sound and well-prepared,” while stressing confidence in his own squad’s ability to compete.
For India, the opening match is pivotal. A winning start would set the tone for a demanding group, with Chinese Taipei up next.
India Vs Palestine, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Head-To-Head
This is the first-ever meeting between India U17 and Palestine U17.
India Vs Palestine, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
The AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, including India U17 vs Palestine U17, will be live-streamed for free on the FIFA+ website and app. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.