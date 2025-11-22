India Vs Palestine Live Streaming, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

India face Palestine in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on November 22, 2025. Find out all about the match, including the preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Palestine live streaming AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers preview head-to-head
India U17's Dallalmuon Gangte speaks at the press conference ahead of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Palestine U17. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Palestine in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on November 22

  • India placed in group with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, and Iran

  • India U17 vs Palestine U17 available on FIFA+

India U17 men’s team open their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign on Saturday, November 22, against Palestine U17 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, with kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. The Indian Football Federation has confirmed a 23-member squad for the tournament, led by captain Dallalmuon Gangte.

The Blue Colts enter the qualifiers after a concentrated preparation phase. They won the SAFF U17 Championship in September and then travelled to China in October for two closed-door friendlies.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has repeatedly underlined the importance of those matches and noted that arriving in Ahmedabad on November 1 has given his squad essential time to adapt to local conditions.

India are placed in a four-team group with Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran. Only the group winner will qualify for the final tournament, which will take place from May 7 next year in Saudi Arabia.

Palestine, too, arrive with momentum. They completed a nine-day training camp in the Maldives before travelling to India, playing two friendlies against the Maldives U17s at the National Football Stadium in Male and winning both convincingly.

Related Content
Related Content

Head coach Mohammad Sharbji has acknowledged India’s strengths, calling them “organised, technically sound and well-prepared,” while stressing confidence in his own squad’s ability to compete.

For India, the opening match is pivotal. A winning start would set the tone for a demanding group, with Chinese Taipei up next.

India Vs Palestine, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Head-To-Head

This is the first-ever meeting between India U17 and Palestine U17.

India Vs Palestine, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

The AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, including India U17 vs Palestine U17, will be live-streamed for free on the FIFA+ website and app. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start