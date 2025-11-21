AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bibiano Fernandes Announce India's 23-Member Squad - Check

India set to stage 23-member squad for AFC U17 Men's Asian Cup qualifiers
Blues set to take on Palestine, Chinese Taipei and Lebanon
Qualifiers begin from Saturday, November 22
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Friday named a 23-member India squad for the 2026 AFC Under-17 men's Asian Cup Qualifiers, beginning Saturday at the EKA Arena here.
India will face Palestine (November 22), Chinese Taipei (November 26), Lebanon (November 28) and Iran (November 30).
The group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia next year, which will act as the qualification pathway for next year's FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.
India's squad: Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Ankur Rajbagh, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.
Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom, Thonggoumong Touthang.
Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Jasir Khan, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.