India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Bumrah Removes Openers As IND Restrict SA To 105/3 At Lunch

In India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1, South Africa raced to 57 without loss in the first 10 overs but were pegged back to 105 for 3 at lunch

India vs South Africa 1st Test Match, Ind vs SA Series 2025 Lunch Report
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Match Day 1: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India face South Africa in the first Test, with SA opting to bat first

  • South Africa 105/3 at lunch after a strong start of 57 without loss in 10 overs

  • Jasprit Bumrah starred with two early wickets, finishing the session with 2/9 in 7 overs

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his mastery with two unplayable deliveries to dismiss both openers while Kuldeep Yadav added the prized wicket of skipper Temba Bavuma as India dominated the first session to reduce South Africa to 105 for 3 in 27 overs at lunch on day one of the opening Test on Friday.

Opting to bat with an extra all-rounder in Wiaan Mulder, South Africa bossed the first 50 minutes, racing to 57 for no loss in 10 overs, before Bumrah (2/9 in 7 overs) turned the morning on its head with two wickets in five balls across successive overs.

Aiden Markram, after 23 dot balls, opened up with a straight drive and a flowing cover drive, later twice punishing Axar Patel and unfurling a deft late cut past backward point.

He also launched Axar for a wristy six over mid-wicket as the run-rate surged above five an over. At the other end, Ryan Rickelton’s hit-and-miss 22 off 23 (4x4) added to India's frustration.

Just as India appeared to be leaking runs after Shubman Gill lost yet another toss Bumrah produced a peach from around the wicket.

A 140 kmph length ball straightened late, beating a tentative Rickelton to uproot his off stump, sending Eden Gardens crowd of more than 30,000 roaring.

His next over was even better. A short-of-length delivery reared sharply on a surface already showing the odd ball stay low, forcing Markram (31 off 48; 5x4, 1x6) to glove one to Rishabh Pant.

The contrast in bounce underscored the pitch's fickle nature.

Bumrah also troubled Bavuma with a thigh-pad strike in the same over before India introduced Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm wrist-spinner struck in his second over, Bavuma falling to a smart leg-slip trap, Jurel snapping a sharp inside-edge chance.

India used all four spinners before lunch, with Washington Sundar bowling the final over as the pitch continued to show variable behaviour with odd balls staying low and leaping.

At the break, Mulder (22 off 43) and in-form Tony de Zorzi (15 off 38) -- both playing their first Tests in India -- were at the crease.

Earlier, India sprang a bold selection call under Gautam Gambhir’s think-tank, fielding four spinners for the first time since the 2012 Nagpur Test vs England, recalling Patel in place of designated No. 3 Sai Sudharsan, who was seen training separately with physio Adrian Le Roux in the morning.

South Africa picked just two spinners, leaving out Senuran Muthusamy -- Player of the Series in their 1-1 draw in Pakistan while Kagiso Rabada’s rib injury meant Marco Jansen and Mumbai Indians pacer Corbin Bosch formed their two-man pace attack.

To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

