USA's Akhilesh Reddy Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code At Abu Dhabi T10 2025

USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy hit with ICC corruption charges
ICC cites fixing attempts and investigation obstruction
Reddy has 14 days to respond to the charges
USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy has been charged with three breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code connected to the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025. The 25-year-old off-spinner, who turned out for UP Nawabs in the league, has been provisionally suspended.
Reddy now has 14 days from November 21 to respond to the charges. This is the first corruption case involving a USA player in the T10 tournament.
ICC Outlines Fixing Charges
Acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the event on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, the ICC stated that the charges arise from alleged misconduct during the tournament. The specific breaches include:
Article 2.1.1: Attempting to fix, contrive or improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.
Article 2.1.4: Soliciting, inducing, or encouraging another participant to breach Article 2.1.1.
Article 2.4.7: Obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device.
The ICC confirmed that no further comment will be made until the disciplinary process ends.
Reddy's Rise In USA Cricket
Reddy made his USA debut earlier this year at the North America T20 Cup, playing four matches as part of the national side's expansion phase ahead of the 2026–27 cycle. His selection for the Abu Dhabi T10 marked his first appearance in a major franchise-style tournament.
(With PTI Inputs)