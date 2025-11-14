Suspended BRS MLC Kavitha Says 'Karma Hits Back' After Party’s Jubilee Hills Bypoll Defeat

Kavitha, who was suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi earlier this year over alleged anti-party activities, posted the comment soon after the Congress candidate won the seat by a margin of over 24,000 votes. Photo: PTI

