Jubilee Hills By-Poll: First Round Results Show Congress In Narrow Lead

Vote counting for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll commenced at 8 a.m. today at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda, under tight security arrangements. The by-election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June 2025. Polling on November 11 recorded a turnout of 48.49% from an electorate of over 4 lakh voters, with 1.94 lakh votes cast.