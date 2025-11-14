Jubilee Hills By-Poll: First Round Results Show Congress In Narrow Lead

Congress's V. Naveen Yadav leads with 8,926 votes against BRS's Maganti Sunitha's 8,864; BJP at 150 votes
48.49% participation from 4.01 lakh eligible voters, the lowest among eight by-polls held across India on November 11.
Process began with 101 postal ballots at 42 tables, EVM rounds to follow, with full results anticipated by midday.
Vote counting for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll commenced at 8 a.m. today at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda, under tight security arrangements. The by-election was necessitated by the death of the incumbent BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June 2025. Polling on November 11 recorded a turnout of 48.49% from an electorate of over 4 lakh voters, with 1.94 lakh votes cast.
In the first round, which included postal ballots, Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav secured 8,926 votes, edging out BRS nominee Maganti Sunitha with 8,864 votes, a margin of 62 votes. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy received 150 votes, while 99 voters opted for NOTA. Postal ballots totaled 101, with Congress getting 47, BRS 43, and BJP 11.
The constituency, a key urban seat in Hyderabad, features 42 counting tables for 10 rounds of EVM votes following postal ballots. Results are expected by early afternoon. With 42 counting tables deployed under Election Commission oversight, the full process is slated for 10 EVM rounds, each lasting about 45 minutes, covering divisions from Shaikpet to Erragadda. Early trends indicate a bipolar contest between Congress and BRS, with BJP struggling for traction.