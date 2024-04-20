In UP's Nagina, A Next Gen Bahujan Emerges

The emergence of Azad following the 2017 caste violence in Saharanpur between Jatavs and Thakurs revealed a growing shift in the Dalit political identity, especially among the youth. “Our generation has seen the movements led by Kanshi Ram and ‘Behenji’ in the 1980s for political assertion,” says Inder Singh, a septuagenarian farmer from Saharanpur’s Dara Shivpuri region, about 25 km from Chhutmalpur where Azad was born. Azad formed his own group of Ambedkarite rebels and named it the Bhim Army in 2015. He soon hit the headlines after the group emerged on multiple occasions as the face of a new form of Dalit assertion. For instance, when the Thakurs objected to a board with the words “The Great Chamar” that was put up inside the private premises of a Dalit man in 2015, the Bhim Army protested. But it was the 2017 Shabbirpur caste violence, which left one Rajput man dead and over 25 Dalit homes burnt, that brought Azad into the national limelight. The Bhim Army led by Azad emerged as the angry new face of Dalit protests and was even blamed for the violence.