National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' Speaks to Outlook's Rakhi Bose | Reporter's Guarentee

Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' speaks to Outlook's Rakhi Bose in his car on route to Shyohara from Najeebabad for campaigning. The Azad Samaj Party leader is contesting from his own party from the Nagina seat in western Uttar Pradesh, one of the eight seats going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2024 elections, where he will be facing off with BJP's Om Kumar and BSP's Surendra Pal Singh. He is being seen as the only one capable of taking on BJP in the Muslim-majority seat. Known for his public protests against CAA/NRC, he has emerged as a vocal and popular leader of the Dalit-Bahujan movement in UP.

