Federalism And The Idea Of Regionalism

The federal process, since Independence, is roller-coastering around the demands of states’ aut­onomy and the actual participatory, legislative and policy pitches to the dynamics of everyday political life. Till the mid-1960s, Nehru had institutionalised the core principles of federalism, that is of ‘consultation, accommodation and consensus’, with the chief ministers by writing letters to them on a monthly basis and also by ‘cooptation’ of regional leaders into the national power structures. For Nehru it was easy to coordinate the Centre-state relations, as a large number of states were ruled by the Congress. However, the dismissal of the Communist government in Kerala (1959), on some tenuous ground, by the Centre was the first major setback to the federal principles. The fourth general elections (1967) reduced the Congress party to a simple majority at the national level and by then almost one-half of the states were ruled by non-Congress-opposition parties or coalitions. Centre-state relations moved on from the practice of ‘accommodation’ to the practice of ‘cohabitation’—strong Congress-Centre cohabiting with the opposition at the state level. During the Emergency period (1975-7), India’s federal polity for all practical purposes became unitary, and the federal relations shifted from cohabitation to that of confrontation and resistance. The Emergency deeply scarred India’s aspirations of emerging as a reckoning federal-dem­ocracy. However, in the late 1980s, with the rise and assertion of regional parties at the nat­ional level, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Bihar and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, the tendency to move tow­ards the principle of accommodation and making alliances was quite visible. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee—the then president of BJP—had to rem­ark that his party needed to strategically slide to the middle of the political spectrum in order to recruit and forge alliances with potential coalition partners.