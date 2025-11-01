45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal
Representative image Photo: file pic
Summary
  • At least 45 Bangladeshis, including 11 children, were held in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday when they were trying to cross the international border "illegally".

At least 45 Bangladeshis, including 11 children, were held in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday when they were trying to cross the international border "illegally", police said.

They were intercepted by BSF personnel at Hakimpur while the infiltrators attempted to enter Bangladesh without any valid documents, Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said.

"There were 15 women and 11 children among the apprehended Bangladeshis who were handed over to the police by the BSF," he said.

They were produced before the Basirhat Court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody, he said.

The BSF caught 11 Bangladeshis, including four children, in the district a day ago and handed them over to the Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

