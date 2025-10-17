Putin-Trump Summit May Happen Within Two Weeks, But There's A Lot To Do First: Kremlin

The announcement follows a lengthy phone call on October 16, where Trump proposed Budapest as the site—endorsed by Putin—and both agreed to a second summit after Alaska meeting yielded no progress. Putin reiterated Russia's opposition to U.S. Tomahawk missile supplies to Kyiv, warning they would sabotage peace efforts and strain bilateral ties. Peskov highlighted Russia's openness to a peaceful settlement but blamed Ukraine and European allies for stalled talks, while the West accuses Moscow of insincere demands.