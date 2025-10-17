Putin-Trump Summit May Happen Within Two Weeks, But There's A Lot To Do First: Kremlin

Kremlin eyes Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest within two weeks post-October 16 call, stressing urgency but noting organizational hurdles like team setups.
Discussions center on war settlement; Putin warns against US Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, blaming Europe for impasse while affirming Russia's peace openness.
Hungary's Orban offers to host; ICC warrant for Putin raises security issues, as Trump softens stance ahead of Zelenskiy talks.
The Kremlin on indicated that a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could occur within two weeks or slightly later, focusing on resolving the Ukraine war, though significant logistical and diplomatic preparations remain. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the leaders' mutual will to meet promptly but noted complexities in organizing negotiating teams and venues.
The announcement follows a lengthy phone call on October 16, where Trump proposed Budapest as the site—endorsed by Putin—and both agreed to a second summit after Alaska meeting yielded no progress. Putin reiterated Russia's opposition to U.S. Tomahawk missile supplies to Kyiv, warning they would sabotage peace efforts and strain bilateral ties. Peskov highlighted Russia's openness to a peaceful settlement but blamed Ukraine and European allies for stalled talks, while the West accuses Moscow of insincere demands.
Preparations involve a call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address pre-summit issues, with Hungary's Viktor Orban confirming Budapest's readiness after speaking with Putin. The timing precedes Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid U.S. deliberations on arming Kyiv with long-range weapons.