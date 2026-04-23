Kerala Man Dies Of Suspected Heatstroke; First Case In State This Year

Doctors at the hospital have cited heatstroke as the suspected cause of death. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an inquest into the matter, pending further medical reports.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Kerala Man Dies Of Suspected Heatstroke
Heatwave death toll rises in Delhi hospitals | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A 37-year-old man named Sanal Kumar M.V. died from suspected heatstroke in Kannur district, marking the first such case in Kerala this year.

  • He collapsed on Wednesday afternoon while digging a well and passed away early Thursday morning at a hospital.

  • The death occurred during a severe heatwave, prompting authorities to warn outdoor workers to take precautions.

A 37-year-old man died of suspected heatstroke in Kannur district on Thursday, marking the first confirmed fatality due to extreme heat in Kerala this year.

The deceased has been identified as Sanal Kumar M.V., a resident of Mowanchery in Pallipoyil.

According to local police and health officials, the incident occurred around 1:20 PM on Wednesday when Kumar was engaged in digging a well in the area. He collapsed suddenly while working under the sun and was rushed to a nearby primary health clinic.

He was later referred to a private hospital in Kannur town for advanced care. However, Kumar passed away at approximately 2:55 AM on Thursday.

Doctors at the hospital have cited heatstroke as the suspected cause of death. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an inquest into the matter, pending further medical reports.

The death comes as Kerala grapples with a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring several notches above normal across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for multiple districts and advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 AM and 3 PM.

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Authorities have urged outdoor workers — especially those involved in construction, agriculture, and well-digging — to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and use protective gear.

This is the first suspected heat-related fatality reported in Kerala this summer season.

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