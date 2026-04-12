Kannur Dental College Student Death Raises Questions About Casteism in Campuses

His family has levelled serious allegations of casteist and colour-based harassment primarily by faculty members, compounded by ragging from senior students. They claim Nithin was repeatedly subjected to verbal abuse, public humiliation, threats of academic failure, and deliberate sabotage of his internal assessment marks. Relatives say he was once called a “slum dog” and was mocked for his dark complexion, caste background and financial status. Despite complaints to the college authorities, no action was taken, they allege.