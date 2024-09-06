International

This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth

Planet Earth has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day on record, and the hottest boreal summer on record during the past three months of 2024.

Summer 2024 climate change
The 2024 summer has turned out to be the hottest ever on record | File image Photo: Associated Press
info_icon

If you felt this summer was unusually warm, you were not wrong. Europe’s climate monitoring agency has just confirmed that the 2024 summer was the hottest ever on record. Copernicus reported Friday that unless average global temperatures drop by at least 0.30°C for the remaining months of this year (this has never happened before), 2024 would become the warmest year in recorded history. The previous hottest year on record was 2023. From the climate perspective, two successive warmest years on record do not augur well for the planet which is faced with the growing threat of climate change.

According to Copernicus’s data, global average temperature for the June–August 2024 summer was 0.69°C above the 1991-2020 average for these three months. The previous highest temperature anomaly for the same period was recorded in June–August 2023 (0.66°C). 

Copernicus also reported that this August was the joint-warmest on record globally, together with August 2023. August 2024 recorded surface air temperature of 16.82°C, which was 0.71°C above the 1991-2020 average for this month. When compared with the pre-industrial average of 1850-1900, average global temperature in August 2024 was 1.51°C higher. 

August 2024 is "the 13th month in a 14-month period for which the global-average surface air temperature exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels", it said.

ALSO READ | July Was 2nd-Warmest Month Ever, 2024 Likely To Be Hottest Year On Record: Report

Further, the EU Climate Service stated that the global-average temperature for the past 12-month period (September 2023 – August 2024) was the highest on record for any 12-month period. The global average temperature for this period was 0.76°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.64°C above the pre-industrial average.

‘Greater Devastating Consequences’

"During the past three months of 2024, the globe has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day on record, and the hottest boreal summer on record,” said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). “This string of record temperatures is increasing the likelihood of 2024 being the hottest year on record,” she added. 

Burgess cautioned that if temperatures continue to rise largely due to the burning of fossil fuels, the temperature-related extreme events witnessed this summer will only become more intense. There will be greater devastating consequences for humans and the planet unless we take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, she said further. 

In August, temperatures were above average in several parts of Europe, over eastern Antarctica, Texas, Mexico, Canada, northeast Africa, Iran, China, Japan, and Australia, Copernicus said. Temperatures were, however, below average over far eastern Russia and Alaska, the eastern US, parts of southern South America, Pakistan and the Sahel, it added.

Southeast Europe, including Romania, Serbia and Bosnia, experienced heatwaves. So did Italy, Portugal and Spain. Outside Europe, in July, the highest above-average global temperatures were recorded in eastern Antarctica - the coldest place on the planet. Shockingly, the arctic part of Canada also experienced heatwaves and a record temperature of 35°C. Heatwave conditions were also recorded in Africa, Iran, and central Asia. 

China experienced its hottest August on record while Japan reeled under its warmest summer since its national records began. Heat records also tumbled in Australia where the highest August temperature since 1910 was recorded.

‘Air-raid sirens’

Record high temperatures this year and last year have been recorded largely due to the El Nino natural weather phenomenon and human-induced climate change. El Nino leads to warm surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The La Nina cool phase, which follows El Nino, has likely started to set in and caused below-average temperatures in the equatorial Pacific last month, Copernicus said.

If global average temperatures come down over the next few months, a majority of the record heat could be attributed to El Nino. However, if that doesn’t happen which is likely to be the case, then, scientists have already warned, the planet would possibly have entered ‘uncharted territory’ as far as climate change is concerned.

Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Cape Cod, aptly put it, as reported by the Associated Press: “Like people living in a war zone with the constant thumping of bombs and clatter of guns, we are becoming deaf to what should be alarm bells and air-raid sirens.”

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  2. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  3. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
  4. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  3. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  4. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  5. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  2. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  3. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  4. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign