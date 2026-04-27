DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium Hit By Dust Storm Amid Bowler's Cyclone

The atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium took an abrupt turn during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match on April 27, Monday as a heavy dust storm swept across the ground. The sky turned an hazy shade of orange, and high-velocity winds quickly reduced visibility, forcing a temporary halt to play during the 10th over. Players and officials were seen shielding their faces and retreating to the side as the eyesights struggled to pierce through the thick veil of dust. It was not the only storm of the match. The weather hazard arrived at a critical moment, mirroring the bowling storm that had already taken place. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood had exploited the shifting conditions to reduce Delhi to a historic 13/6 in the Powerplay. The combination of the abrasive winds and the clinical pace attack created a chaotic environment, eventually resulting in the Capitals being bowled out for 75 in just 16.3 overs.

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DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 dust storm photos-Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar and Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson react amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 dust storm photos-Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar reacts amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 dust storm photos-
A Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player reacts amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Crowd clicks photographs amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 dust storm photos-Jordan Cox
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jordan Cox reacts amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 dust storm photos-Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar reacts amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 dust storm photos-Venkatesh Iyer
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel being assisted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer and Jitesh Sharma amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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