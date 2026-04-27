DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium Hit By Dust Storm Amid Bowler's Cyclone
The atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium took an abrupt turn during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match on April 27, Monday as a heavy dust storm swept across the ground. The sky turned an hazy shade of orange, and high-velocity winds quickly reduced visibility, forcing a temporary halt to play during the 10th over. Players and officials were seen shielding their faces and retreating to the side as the eyesights struggled to pierce through the thick veil of dust. It was not the only storm of the match. The weather hazard arrived at a critical moment, mirroring the bowling storm that had already taken place. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood had exploited the shifting conditions to reduce Delhi to a historic 13/6 in the Powerplay. The combination of the abrasive winds and the clinical pace attack created a chaotic environment, eventually resulting in the Capitals being bowled out for 75 in just 16.3 overs.
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