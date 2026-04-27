DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Was Play Stopped During Delhi Innings?

The dust storm, which disrupted play after the ninth over of the RCB innings, led to visibility trouble for Capitals' batters as well as RCB fielders. Players and officials were seen shielding their faces and retreating to the side as the eyesights struggled to pierce through the thick veil of dust

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DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Was Play Stopped During Delhi Innings?
Rajat Patidar reacts amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
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Amid Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling storm at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 27), a dust storm briefly halted play during match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026.

ALSO READ: DC Vs RCB Live Score

For Delhi Capitals' batters, the sand storm came as a welcome respite from the relentless heat dished out by the RCB bowlers. The hosts were six down for 13 runs after six overs, marking the lowest ever powerplay tally in IPL history. They ended up with a lowly 75, the lowest score of this season.

The dust storm, which disrupted play after the ninth over of the RCB innings, led to visibility trouble for Capitals' batters as well as RCB fielders. Players and officials were seen shielding their faces and retreating to the side as the eyesights struggled to pierce through the thick veil of dust.

Outside the stadium, flying debris and projectiles became a common sight because of the swirling dust and air. In addition to the storm, rains have also been predicted for later in the evening.

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. His opposite number Axar Patel said he would have fielded too. The Capitals included Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in their playing XI, while RCB fielded an unchanged side.

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar and Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson react amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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RCB cricketers celebrating a DC wicket during IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. - AP Photo
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: What Is The Lowest Total In Indian Premier League History? Check Full List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. - | Photo: AP
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Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

Delhi Capitals Impact Sub: Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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