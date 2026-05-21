ISL: Points Table, Kick-off Times, Live Streaming, Telecast For Indian Super League 2025-26 Final Matchday

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian Super League 2025-26 Final Matchday: Catch the final ISL matchday preview, schedule, fixtures, timings, venue, points table and live streaming info ahead of the title deciders

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
Ryan Dale Williams of Bengaluru Football Club during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL
Summary of this article

  • ISL 2025-26 will come to its conclusion in its final matchday

  • Five teams are still mathematically involved in the title race

  • One of either EBFC and MBSG are favourites given their position in the ISL standings

The Indian Super League 2025-26 has reached its finale with the eight teams set to lock horns against each other on the final matchday of the season, on Thursday, May 21. All four games will be played at once with potentially also deciding who walks away with the ISL crown on the final day.

Such as been the battle amongst the ISL clubs that five out of the eight sides are still mathematically involved in the title race and come full-time will know as to who will be crowned as the new ISL 2025-26 champion.

Kolkata clubs, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan are currently leading the points table with 23 points from 12 games and are also favorites to land the ISL League Winners' Shield.

Interestingly, if both the Kolkata-based clubs lose their matches then the attention will turn to the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC which could decide the winner of the ISL.

In another scenario, if MBSG and EBFC lose their respective games and Punjab and Mumbai play out a draw, then Jamshedpur FC will be crowned champions albeit if they beat Odisha FC in their final league game.

ISL 2025-26 Standings

Related Content
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. - | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC players in action during their Indian Super League match on May 16, 2026. - | Photo: Instagram/chennaiyinfc
Punjab FC's Khaiminthang Lhungdim in action during the Indian Super League match against SC Delhi on May 2, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Odisha will look to end their winless run. - X/OdishaFC
PositionTeamMatchesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1East Bengal126511823
2Mohun Bagan126511323
3Bengaluru FC13652623
4Punjab FC12642822
5Mumbai City12642622
6Jamshedpur FC12633521
7FC Goa13553420
8Kerala Blasters13526-217
9Inter Kashi12345-513
10NorthEast United12345-713
11Sporting Delhi12255-311
12Odisha FC12246-810
13Chennaiyin FC13238-129
14Mohammedan Sporting (R)130310-253

ISL 2025-26 Final Matchday Fixtures

ISL 2025-26 Season Final Matchday

Q

When is ISL final matchday?

A

All four games of the ISL 2025-26 final matchday will be played on Thursday, May 21. All four games will kick-off at 7:30pm IST.

Q

Where to watch the ISL 2025-26 final matchday games on TV and Online?

A

Fans can watch the ISL 2025-26 final matchday games live on TV on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

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