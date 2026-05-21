ISL: Points Table, Kick-off Times, Live Streaming, Telecast For Indian Super League 2025-26 Final Matchday

ISL 2025-26 will come to its conclusion in its final matchday
Five teams are still mathematically involved in the title race
One of either EBFC and MBSG are favourites given their position in the ISL standings
The Indian Super League 2025-26 has reached its finale with the eight teams set to lock horns against each other on the final matchday of the season, on Thursday, May 21. All four games will be played at once with potentially also deciding who walks away with the ISL crown on the final day.
Such as been the battle amongst the ISL clubs that five out of the eight sides are still mathematically involved in the title race and come full-time will know as to who will be crowned as the new ISL 2025-26 champion.
Kolkata clubs, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan are currently leading the points table with 23 points from 12 games and are also favorites to land the ISL League Winners' Shield.
Interestingly, if both the Kolkata-based clubs lose their matches then the attention will turn to the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC which could decide the winner of the ISL.
In another scenario, if MBSG and EBFC lose their respective games and Punjab and Mumbai play out a draw, then Jamshedpur FC will be crowned champions albeit if they beat Odisha FC in their final league game.
ISL 2025-26 Standings
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|East Bengal
|12
|6
|5
|1
|18
|23
|2
|Mohun Bagan
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|23
|3
|Bengaluru FC
|13
|6
|5
|2
|6
|23
|4
|Punjab FC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|8
|22
|5
|Mumbai City
|12
|6
|4
|2
|6
|22
|6
|Jamshedpur FC
|12
|6
|3
|3
|5
|21
|7
|FC Goa
|13
|5
|5
|3
|4
|20
|8
|Kerala Blasters
|13
|5
|2
|6
|-2
|17
|9
|Inter Kashi
|12
|3
|4
|5
|-5
|13
|10
|NorthEast United
|12
|3
|4
|5
|-7
|13
|11
|Sporting Delhi
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|12
|Odisha FC
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-8
|10
|13
|Chennaiyin FC
|13
|2
|3
|8
|-12
|9
|14
|Mohammedan Sporting (R)
|13
|0
|3
|10
|-25
|3
ISL 2025-26 Final Matchday Fixtures
ISL 2025-26 Season Final Matchday
When is ISL final matchday?
All four games of the ISL 2025-26 final matchday will be played on Thursday, May 21. All four games will kick-off at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the ISL 2025-26 final matchday games on TV and Online?
Fans can watch the ISL 2025-26 final matchday games live on TV on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.