Real Madrid's Valverde Suffers Head Injury After Clash With Teammate Tchouameni: Reports

Valverde is a key midfielder for Uruguay, which will play in Group H at the World Cup. Uruguay’s first game is against Saudi Arabia on June 15

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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Valverde and Tchouaméni were involved in heated clash with the former receiving treatment in the hospital, as per reports

  • Valverde’s injury could keep him sidelined for the final four games of the domestic season

  • The team gave no timeline on the disciplinary proceedings

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde suffered a head injury, the club said, in a reported altercation with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni on Thursday ahead of a weekend match against fierce rival Barcelona.

The club said in a statement that “following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team’s training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.”

The 27-year-old Valverde’s injury could keep him sidelined for the final four games of the domestic season.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma,” the club said in a separate injury update on Thursday.

“Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis.”

Valverde is a key midfielder for Uruguay, which will play in Group H at the World Cup. Uruguay’s first game is against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

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The team gave no timeline on the disciplinary proceedings.

“The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed,” it said.

There was no reported injury with Tchouaméni, a 26-year-old France international.

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