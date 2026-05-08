How Spain Beat Germany To A Fifth UEFA Champions League Spot Explained

Rayo Vallecano players celebrate their victory at the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, May 7, 2026. Photo: AP/Antonin Utz

Rayo Vallecano players celebrate their victory at the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, May 7, 2026. Photo: AP/Antonin Utz