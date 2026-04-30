Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Akane Yamaguchi Faces Ratchanok Intanon In Match 1

Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Match 1: Akane Yamaguchi 22-20 Ratchanok Intanon - Game 1
And there it is. After a back-and-forth battle that had everyone on the edge of their seats, Akane Yamaguchi finds a way to close it out. Twenty-two to twenty - that's as tight as it gets.
She fought off every challenge Intanon threw at her, stayed composed when the pressure mounted, and when it mattered most, she executed. That's championship-level badminton right there.
Intanon gave everything she had, but Yamaguchi's experience and resilience showed in those final points. Japan take the first game and now we're heading into game two in this quarter-final matchup.
Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Akane Yamaguchi vs Ratchanok Intanon - Match 1
We're underway and both players are feeling each other out nicely. Yamaguchi and Intanon are locked dead even at 4-4, with neither player giving much away in these opening exchanges.
The rallies are tight and purposeful - both women are clearly taking their time to read the court and understand what they're working with today. It's a measured start to what promises to be a competitive quarter-final battle.
The pressure's on early, and you can sense both players know exactly what's at stake here.
Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Streaming Info
In India, the Thomas and Uber Cup will be live streamed in JioHotstar mobile app and website. BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 will also be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, .
Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Japan vs Thailand in the Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final. Stay tuned for live updates.