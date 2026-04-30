Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Akane Yamaguchi Faces Ratchanok Intanon In Match 1

Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: JPN Eye Semi-Final Spot Against THA File Photo

Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 quarter-final between Japan Women and Thailand Women on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Horsens, Denmark. Japan arrive in dominant form after topping Group B with commanding 5–0 wins, powered by the consistency of Akane Yamaguchi and the rising impact of Tomoka Miyazaki in the second singles slot. Thailand, led by the experienced Ratchanok Intanon, have been equally sharp, sweeping past their group opponents with Supanida Katethong in fine touch. With both sides carrying momentum, a semi-final spot is on the line, stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Apr 2026, 02:09:52 pm IST Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Match 1: Akane Yamaguchi 22-20 Ratchanok Intanon - Game 1 And there it is. After a back-and-forth battle that had everyone on the edge of their seats, Akane Yamaguchi finds a way to close it out. Twenty-two to twenty - that's as tight as it gets. She fought off every challenge Intanon threw at her, stayed composed when the pressure mounted, and when it mattered most, she executed. That's championship-level badminton right there. Intanon gave everything she had, but Yamaguchi's experience and resilience showed in those final points. Japan take the first game and now we're heading into game two in this quarter-final matchup.

30 Apr 2026, 01:46:08 pm IST Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Akane Yamaguchi vs Ratchanok Intanon - Match 1 We're underway and both players are feeling each other out nicely. Yamaguchi and Intanon are locked dead even at 4-4, with neither player giving much away in these opening exchanges. The rallies are tight and purposeful - both women are clearly taking their time to read the court and understand what they're working with today. It's a measured start to what promises to be a competitive quarter-final battle. The pressure's on early, and you can sense both players know exactly what's at stake here.

30 Apr 2026, 01:15:53 pm IST Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Streaming Info In India, the Thomas and Uber Cup will be live streamed in JioHotstar mobile app and website. BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 will also be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, here .