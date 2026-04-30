Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores: Late Own Goal Denies Alviverde In Asuncion

A late own goal denied three-time CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras a win against Cerro Portene at Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asuncion, on Wednesday (April 29). Jhon Arias gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 33rd minute. But Alviverde, the Green and White, from Sao Paulo witnessed goalkeeper Carlos Miguel score an unfortunate own goal 18 minutes from regulation time: a Juan Iturbe long ranger hit the post, bounced off Miguel's back, and ended up in the back of the net. Meanwhile, reports claimed that the match was played on a "shrunk" pitch, with the Paraguayan hosts reducing it to the minimum allowed by FIFA for international competitions. Peru's Sporting Cristal lead Group F with six points after round three, ahead of Palmeiras (5) and Cerro Porteno (4). Junior, the 11-time Colombian champions, are winless.

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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Brazil's Palmeiras,
Flaco Lopez of Brazil's Palmeiras, center right, and Victor Velazquez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Ramon Sosa
Ramon Sosa of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, and Blas Riveros of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Cerro Porteno
Juan Iturbe of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno, left, and Arthur Gabriel of Brazil's Palmeiras battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Jhon Arias
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, dribbles past Rodrigo Gomez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Flaco Lopez
Flaco Lopez of Brazil's Palmeiras, center, heads the ball in an attempt to score as Matias Perez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno, right, defends during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Matias Perez
Matias Perez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno tries to block a shot from Flaco Lopez of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Jhon Arias
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, and Fabricio Dominguez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Ramon Sosa
Ramon Sosa of Brazil's Palmeiras controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match against Paraguay's Cerro Porteno in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-Jhon Arias
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Palmeiras, left, is challenged by Victor Velazquez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerre Porteno Vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores-
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Palmeiras, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay's Cerro Porteno during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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