Estudiantes Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores: Former Champions Play Out 1-1 Draw In La Plata
Holders Flamengo shared the spoils with fellow four-time champions Estudiantes in their Group A match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, La Plata, on Wednesday (April 29). The Brazilian side took the lead in the 33rd minute via Luiz Araujo, but their Argentine hosts levelled the score 10 minutes after the restart, thanks to a Guido Carrillo goal. Flamengo lead Group A table with seven points from three matches, while Estudiantes are second with five. In another matchday 3 fixture, Colombia's Independiente Medellin (1 point) will host struggling Cusco of Peru on Thursday.
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