Estudiantes Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores: Former Champions Play Out 1-1 Draw In La Plata

Holders Flamengo shared the spoils with fellow four-time champions Estudiantes in their Group A match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, La Plata, on Wednesday (April 29). The Brazilian side took the lead in the 33rd minute via Luiz Araujo, but their Argentine hosts levelled the score 10 minutes after the restart, thanks to a Guido Carrillo goal. Flamengo lead Group A table with seven points from three matches, while Estudiantes are second with five. In another matchday 3 fixture, Colombia's Independiente Medellin (1 point) will host struggling Cusco of Peru on Thursday.

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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-
Players of Brazil's Flamengo celebrate at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match against Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-Evertton Araujo
Evertton Araujo of Brazil's Flamengo, left, and Brian Aguirre of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-Bruno Henrique
Bruno Henrique of Brazil's Flamengo grimaces in pain during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match against Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-Leonardo Jardim
Coach Leonardo Jardim of Brazil's Flamengo, leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match against Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-
Players of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata and Brazil's Flamengo argue with referee Piero Maza during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-
Guido Carrillo of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, center, scores his side's opening goal against Brazil's Flamengo during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-Guido Carrillo
Guido Carrillo of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Flamengo during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-Facundo Farias
Facundo Farias of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata, center, kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match against Brazil's Flamengo in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-Luiz Araujo
Luiz Araujo of Brazil's Flamengo, right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Estudiantes de La Plata vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores-
Maximo Desabato of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata reacts after missing a chance to score against Brazil's Flamengo during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in La Plata, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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