India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Lakshya And Co Look To Stay On Course For Title

Chinese Taipei, who topped Group C, are a formidable side led by world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen. Alongside him, world No. 8 and reigning All England champion Lin Chun-Yi and world No. 21 Chi Yu Jen add depth to their singles line-up

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Lakshya Sen in action during India's Thomas Cup 2026 campaign. BAI Media via Badminton Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face formidable Chinese Taipei in Thomas Cup quarter-finals

  • India beat Canada and Australia before losing to China in group stage

  • Chinese Taipei topped Group C and will be tough nut to crack

India will aim to stay on course for a second title when they face a formidable Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens (Denmark) on Friday.

Four years ago, India achieved an unprecedented feat by clinching the Thomas Cup crown -- the world team championship of badminton -- bringing the sport firmly into focus among the country's youth.

This time, India progressed to the quarterfinals after finishing second in Group A and will face Chinese Taipei, who are yet to win the title.

India made a strong start to their campaign with a 4-1 win over Canada, followed by a 5-0 sweep of Australia, before going down 2-3 to China despite a spirited effort.

Chinese Taipei, who topped Group C, is also a formidable side, led by world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen. Alongside him, world No. 8 and reigning All England champion Lin Chun-Yi and world No. 21 Chi Yu Jen add depth to their singles line-up.

Chun-Yi, currently one of the most attacking player, had defeated Lakshya in last month's All England Championships summit clash. They also have Chia Hao Lee, the 2025 All England runner-up, in their ranks.

Related Content
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online
PV Sindhu in action against China in Group A clash at the BWF Thomas Uber Cup Finals 2026. - Badminton Photo
Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie
Paris Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen set the tone with a 21-14, 21-16 win. - Badminton Photo
Thomas Cup 2026 Finals: India Complete 5-0 Sweep Of Australia, Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Register Wins
Indian footballers celebrating after scoring a goal against Chinese Taipei in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cip 2026. - TheAWCL/X
India 3-1 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Sibani, Bhumika Help India Clinch First Win
Related Content

In doubles, the Taiwanese side boasts of the world No. 14 pair of Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin, and world No. 16 duo of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. In two matches, Liu Kuang Heng has paired up with Yang Po Han when they faced Denmark and Sweden.

ALSO READ: Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide

India, on the other hand, have looked in good touch, with both singles and doubles combinations performing well.

Young Ayush Shetty has carried forward his form from the Badminton Asia Championships, where he finished runner-up, winning all three of his matches, including victories over Brian Yang and Weng Hong Yang in the second singles.

Old warhorses HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have shared the third singles responsibilities, with the latter producing a fine come-from-behind win over China's Lu Guang Zu on Wednesday.

Prannoy had played a similar role during India's title-winning campaign in 2022.

All England finalist Lakshya Sen, though lost two three-game thrillers, has impressed with his performances.

The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their opening two matches before narrowly losing to China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. It was their first tournament after Satwik's return from a shoulder injury, and the close contest is expected to help them ahead of the knockout stage.

The second doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun have also won two of their three matches so far and will be keen to help India reach the semifinals.

"We have a good chance against Chinese Taipei. It will come down to two singles and one men's doubles," former India coach Vimal Kumar told PTI.

"Lakshya has beaten Chou in the past and needs to give India a strong start. Ayush has looked steady with three wins, so he definitely has a chance. Also Lin Chun-Yi lost to Danish no 2 Magnus (Johannesen) yesterday.

"See the pressure of Thomas Cup is different, so if Ayush can pull off and men's doubles also win then if need be Prannoy can also pull out the third singles. So I would rate India 60-40 in this tie."

Besides winning the title in 2022, India have won the bronze medal in 1952, 1955 and 1979.

In the other quarterfinals, China will meet Malaysia, Japan will take on France, while Thailand face host Denmark.

Indonesia, a 14-time winner, suffered a shock exit from the tournament on Wednesday after a 1–4 loss to France in the decisive Group D tie.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Disciplined Titans Ease To Four-Wicket Win In Ahmedabad

  2. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s Amazing Effort to Dismiss Rajat Patidar Stirs Controversy - Watch

  3. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Floors Kagiso Rabada, Pacer Has Last Laugh - Watch

  4. IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Booked By BCCI For "Bringing Game Into Disrepute"

  5. RR Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Capitals Get Starc Boost Against High-Flying Royals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  2. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  4. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  5. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Lakshya And Co Look To Stay On Course For Title

  4. Japan Vs Thailand Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Thai Run Ends As Japan Cruise To 3–1 Victory

  5. China 3-0 Malaysia Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Young Malaysian Shuttlers Outclassed By Dominant China

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep

  2. PM Modi To Visit Europe In May, Likely UAE Stopover; Trade, Security Top Agenda

  3. A Birthday Party And A Funeral: Did Anti-Bihar Bias Lead To Pandav Kumar’s Killing?

  4. Day In Pics: April 29, 2026

  5. Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal?

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse

  2. Irreconcilable Impasse: Is Peace In West Asia Just A Mirage?

  3. EU Finds Meta In Breach Of Digital Rules Over Underage Users On Facebook, Instagram

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Ukraine Downs Record 33,000 Russian Drones In March

Latest Stories

  1. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?

  2. A Persistent Unrest: In Manipur, Grief Outlives Every Promise of Peace

  3. US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse

  4. Supreme Court declines to return Teesta Setalvad’s passport without travel details

  5. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope: Productive Month For Studies, Career Wins, Wealth Flow & Romantic Happiness

  6. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  7. Cancer May 2026 Horoscope: Career Momentum, Financial Improvement, Academic Discipline & Emotional Peace

  8. PM Modi To Visit Europe In May, Likely UAE Stopover; Trade, Security Top Agenda