Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 knockouts commence from April 30
Both Chinese men's and women's team look favourites for title
Indian men's team have qualified while the women's team has been eliminated
As the 2026 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 Finals in Horsens, Denmark, reach their business end, the group stages have concluded with a mix of expected dominance and hard-fought qualification battles. Now, the focus shifts to the high-stakes knockout rounds.
Thomas Cup: Quarter-Finalists
China (Group A Winners): The heavy favorites enter the knockouts with a perfect record but a lingering health concern. China swept their group, though their finale against India was a high-stakes 3–2 nail-biter. They dismantled Canada 4–1 and Australia 5–0 before facing India. Despite the absence of world No. 1 Shi Yuqi due to illness, Li Shifeng stepped up as a leader, and the pair of Liang/Wang survived a 26–24 thriller to keep the team unbeaten. They face India again in the quarterfinals—a revenge match that will test their singles depth.
India (Group A Runners-up): The 2022 champions arrived in Horsens with one goal: proving their title win wasn't a fluke. They were arguably the most aggressive team in the group stages. India decimated Canada 4–1 and blanked Australia 5–0. In the showdown for the top spot, they pushed China to the absolute brink. Ayush Shetty and H.S. Prannoy were magnificent, securing wins over higher-ranked opponents to make it a 3–2 finish. Facing China again immediately is a cruel draw, but the momentum of their standout performers makes them the team China fears most.
Malaysia (Group B Winners): Malaysia has emerged as the dark horse of the tournament, playing with a level of tactical cohesion not seen in years. They began with a 3–2 win over England and a 4–1 victory against Finland. In the group decider, they stunned Japan to take the top spot. Lee Zii Jia has been in vintage form, remaining undefeated and not dropping a single game. They face Thailand in a Southeast Asian derby, relying on their superior doubles rotation.
Japan (Group B Runners-up): Japan remains the most resilient team in the draw, specializing in marathon ties that test an opponent's fitness. They made light work of England (5–0) and Finland but fell to a balanced Malaysian side. Naraoka Kodai continues to be the Wall, frustrating opponents with his defensive retrieves and leading a very balanced squad. massive clash against Indonesia awaits, where their defensive fortitude will meet Indonesia’s high-risk attack.
Denmark (Group C Winners): The hosts have been the story of the tournament, silencing skeptics who feared a decline following the retirement of legendary Viktor Axelsen. Denmark swept Group C with clinical precision, fueled by a raucous home crowd. Denmark secured their path to the top of Group C by defeating Korea and Hong Kong, China. They began their campaign with a clinical sweep, asserting their dominance across all three singles and two doubles rubbers. In their toughest group challenge, they secured the top spot by defeating the perennial powerhouses. While Korea managed to snatch one point, Anders Antonsen and the pair of Astrup/Rasmussen remained invincible to ensure Denmark finished with a perfect record.
Chinese Taipei (Group C Runners-up): Taipei progressed through a difficult group by relying on their veteran stars in high-pressure moments. hey struggled against a fired-up Denmark but looked clinical in their victory over Hong Kong. Chou Tien-chen remains a tactical mastermind, and Lin Chun-yi provides the firepower that kept their campaign alive. They meet Denmark in the quarterfinals, hoping to play spoiler to the hosts.
Thailand (Group D Winners): Thailand emerged from the Group of Death as the surprise leaders after a series of tactical masterclasses. Led by world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, they managed to navigate a group containing Indonesia and France. Their composure in third-set deciders allowed them to edge out Indonesia in their head-to-head. They face Malaysia in what promises to be a high-intensity quarterfinal.
France (Group D Runners-up): In the shock of the tournament, France has qualified for the Thomas Cup knockouts for the first time ever, sending 14-time champions Indonesia home early. France produced a sensational 4–1 upset over Indonesia. Christo Popov stunned Jonatan Christie, and Alex Lanier followed suit. They clinched the tie with a gutsy doubles win by Adam/Rossi, proving they are now a world-class force. They face Japan in the quarterfinals, riding a wave of historic confidence.
Uber Cup: Quarter-Finalists
China (Group A Winners): The defending champions enter the knockouts with an almost invincible aura, having not dropped a single set during the group stage. China clinicaly dismantled Denmark, India, and Ukraine with 5–0 scorelines across the board. Even when tested, such as Wang Zhiyi being pushed by PV Sindhu, the Chinese found an extra gear to win the clutch points. Chen Yufei and the world No. 1 doubles pair Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning have looked untouchable. They face Denmark in the quarter-finals—a matchup they already won comfortably in the groups. They remain the heavy favorites to lift their 17th title.
Denmark (Group A Runners-up): The hosts have fed off the raucous Horsens crowd to achieve their primary goal of reaching the knockout rounds. Denmark secured their spot with a pivotal 3–2 victory over India. While they were outclassed by China, their ability to win the "toss-up" doubles matches proved to be the difference. Line Kjærsfeldt has been the emotional leader of the squad. A daunting rematch against China awaits. While an upset is unlikely, the home crowd will ensure the Danes fight for every point.
Japan (Group B Winners): Japan has reclaimed their status as the queens of endurance, winning Group B with their signature defensive wall strategy. Japan swept through their group with 5–0 victories over Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Uganda. Akane Yamaguchi has been the anchor, while young prodigy Tomoka Miyazaki has proven she belongs at the top level by winning every rubber in the second singles slot. They face Indonesia in the quarter-finals, relying on their superior fitness to outlast the agile Indonesian attackers.
Indonesia (Group B Runners-up): Indonesia progressed as the second seed from Group B, showing glimpses of the flair that makes them so dangerous in a team format. They handled their business against Hong Kong and Uganda but were unable to break through the Japanese defense in their group finale. Putri Kusuma Wardani has been their most consistent performer, providing a solid start in the opening singles. They face Japan again today. For Indonesia to progress, they must find a way to finish rallies earlier and avoid the long, grinding games Japan favors.
Thailand (Group C Winners): Thailand emerged as the tactical masters of Group C, utilizing their world-class singles talent to secure the top seed. Led by the evergreen Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand swept past Canada, Malaysia, and Australia. They looked particularly sharp in their decider against Malaysia, where they didn't drop a match. Supanida Katethong has also been in blistering form as the second singles player. They meet Chinese Taipei in what is arguably the most balanced quarter-final on paper.
Chinese Taipei (Group C Runners-up): Taipei enters the knockouts with a sense of mission, as this tournament marks one of the final major team appearances for legend Tai Tzu-Ying. They secured their qualification by defeating Canada and Australia. Although they fell to Thailand in the group decider, the team’s overall consistency in the doubles rubbers kept them competitive throughout. They face Thailand. If Tai Tzu-ying can secure the opening point, the pressure shifts to the Thai second and third singles to close it out.
Republic of Korea (Group D Winners): The 2022 champions and current holders of the world No. 1 singles crown are the only team widely expected to challenge China's supremacy. Korea cruised through Group D with 5–0 wins, including a statement victory over a gritty Danish side earlier in the week. Olympic champion An Seyoung has been flawless, losing very few points, while their doubles pairs Baek/Lee have looked equally dominant. They face Hong Kong in the quarter-finals and are expected to breeze into the semi-finals without much trouble.
Hong Kong, China (Group D Runners-up): Hong Kong produced a series of gritty performances to secure the second spot in Group D ahead of higher-ranked nations. Their path was defined by a narrow but crucial win over Spain. While they were swept by Korea, their lower-ranked singles players showed immense heart to stay in rallies against world-class opposition. They face the Republic of Korea. It is a David vs. Goliath matchup, but Hong Kong will treat this as a free-hit to gain experience at the highest level.
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: Knockout Schedule
30 April: Uber Cup quarter-finals
1 May: Thomas Cup quarter-finals
2 May: Thomas and Uber Cup semi-finals
3 May: Thomas and Uber Cup finals
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
In India, the Thomas and Uber Cup will be live streamed in JioHotstar mobile app and website. BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 will also be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, here.
Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 live broadcast in India?
Thomas and Uber Cup will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels in India.