Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Denmark (Group C Winners): The hosts have been the story of the tournament, silencing skeptics who feared a decline following the retirement of legendary Viktor Axelsen. Denmark swept Group C with clinical precision, fueled by a raucous home crowd. Denmark secured their path to the top of Group C by defeating Korea and Hong Kong, China. They began their campaign with a clinical sweep, asserting their dominance across all three singles and two doubles rubbers. In their toughest group challenge, they secured the top spot by defeating the perennial powerhouses. While Korea managed to snatch one point, Anders Antonsen and the pair of Astrup/Rasmussen remained invincible to ensure Denmark finished with a perfect record.